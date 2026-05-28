APRA releases superannuation statistics for March 2026

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Quarterly Superannuation Performance publication report for the March 2026 quarter.

Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 31 March 2026:

- March 2025 March 2026 Change Total superannuation assets $4,111.4 billion $4,437.9 billion +7.9% Total APRA-regulated assets $2,890.7 billion $3,141.1 billion +8.7% Total self-managed super fund assets $988.0 billion $1,057.6 billion +7.0%

Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets $173.4 billion $178.4 billion +2.9%

Balance of life office statutory fund assets $59.3 billion $60.8 billion +2.5%



Total superannuation assets decreased by -1.0 per cent over the quarter to $4.4 trillion as at March 2026, of which $3.1 trillion was in APRA-regulated funds. Total contributions increased by 11.3 per cent to $226.1 billion in the year ending in March 2026. Employer contributions increased by 8.4 per cent over the year to $159.8 billion. Member contributions increased by 19.1 per cent over the year to $66.3 billion.

Benefit payments increased by 12.3 per cent to $143.5 billion in the year ending in March 2026. This increase was the result of lump sum payments rising by 13.6 per cent to $79.7 billion and pension payments increasing by 10.7 per cent to $63.8 billion.

Key statistics for entities with more than six members for the year to March 2026:

- March 2025 March 2026 Change Total contributions $203.0 billion $226.1 billion +11.3% Total benefit payments $127.8 billion $143.5 billion +12.3% Net contribution flows* $68.0 billion $74.5 billion +9.6%

*Net contribution flows comprise of contributions plus net benefit transfers, less benefit payments

Copies of the publication are available on APRA’s website at: Quarterly superannuation statistics