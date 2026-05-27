KHP 2026-06 Patrol Reports Memorial Day Weekend Holiday Activity

KHP personnel assisted 472 motorists over the holiday reporting period. The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Memorial Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026. The Kansas Highway Patrol worked two fatal non-DUI related crashes with two non-DUI related fatalities during the holiday reporting period.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2024 and 2025.

Reporting period for 2024 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2024 Reporting period for 2025 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 23 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 26, 2025 CONTACT: April McCollum, KHP Public Information Officer, April.M.McCollum@ks.gov

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