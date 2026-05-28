NVBDC MVO Task Force Welcomes Veteran 1st as Newest Member Organization

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Toni Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Veteran 1st

Partnership Strengthens Support Network for Veterans and Veteran-Owned Businesses Through Collaboration and Community Impact

Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force represents an opportunity to expand our reach and collaborate with organizations that share our passion for serving those who served” — Toni Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Veteran 1st

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce that Veteran 1st has officially joined the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force, further expanding a growing alliance of organizations dedicated to supporting veterans, military families, and veteran-owned businesses across the nation. Veteran 1st provides advocacy, community resources, mental health support, housing assistance, and programs designed to improve quality of life for veterans and their families.Founded by Toni Kennedy, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime advocate for the veteran community, Veteran 1st was created from firsthand experience navigating the challenges of military transition and recognizing the need for stronger support systems and community connections. Today, the organization serves veterans throughout Michigan through advocacy, resource navigation, mentorship, wellness initiatives, and events designed to ensure no veteran is left behind.The NVBDC MVO Task Force consists of nonprofit organizations, associations, and strategic partners committed to strengthening the veteran ecosystem by collaborating on programs, education, outreach initiatives, and opportunities that support veteran success.“We are excited to welcome Veteran 1st to the NVBDC MVO Task Force family,” said LTC (Ret) Kathy Poynton, NVBDC Board Member and Director of the MVO Task Force. “Organizations like Veteran 1st represent exactly what this network is built upon, service, advocacy, and action. Toni Kennedy and her team have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of veterans through meaningful programs and direct community engagement. Their voice and experience will strengthen our collective mission and create additional opportunities for veterans and veteran-owned businesses nationwide.”As part of the MVO Task Force, Veteran 1st will join a coalition of more than 90 military and veteran-focused organizations working collaboratively to create pathways for education, mentorship, business growth, and long-term impact within the veteran community.“Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force represents an opportunity to expand our reach and collaborate with organizations that share our passion for serving those who served,” said Toni Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Veteran 1st. “At Veteran 1st, we believe every veteran deserves access to support, advocacy, and community. We are honored to work alongside NVBDC and fellow Task Force members to continue strengthening the veteran ecosystem.”Through partnerships such as this, NVBDC continues building a stronger network designed to create visibility, opportunity, and long-term success for veterans and veteran-owned businesses.To learn more about Veteran 1st, visit: https://www.veteran1st.org To learn more about the NVBDC MVO Task Force, visit: https://www.nvbdctaskforce.org About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party authority for certification of veteran-owned businesses seeking to participate in corporate supplier diversity programs. NVBDC connects certified veteran-owned businesses with corporate opportunities and serves as a trusted bridge between veteran entrepreneurs and supplier diversity professionals.About Veteran 1stVeteran 1st is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans and their families through equitable access to care, community resources, advocacy, and support services. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Toni Kennedy, the organization focuses on strengthening veteran well-being and improving access to resources that create lasting impact.

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