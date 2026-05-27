Oregon Receives Age-Friendly Designation

Portland, OR – Today, AARP presented Governor Tina Kotek with a certificate designating Oregon an Age-Friendly State, joining the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. The announcement was made at an event today hosted by the Community for Positive Aging in Portland, alongside partners, advocates, and local leaders.

“The Age-Friendly State designation isn't ceremonial – it's a call to action,” Governor Kotek said. “It recognizes the progress we’ve made and also requires us to assess our age-friendliness, identify improvement strategies, and implement them over time. It allows Oregon to leverage best practices as we prepare for our changing demographics.”

Meeting the Needs of a Changing Oregon

Polling from AARP consistently shows that aging in place, transportation access, and affordable housing options are priorities for older Oregonians. Governor Kotek’s mission-focused work — spanning housing, behavioral health, and economic prosperity — continues to have meaningful benefits for older adults across the state.

“Being age-friendly means ensuring people can live well at every stage of life,” Bandana Shreshta, state director for AARP Oregon, said. “It means people can remain in their homes and communities, stay connected, maintain their health, and continue to contribute. And it requires us to align our policies, our investments, and our systems to support those outcomes.”

In 2023, roughly 730,000 Oregonians received Social Security retirement payments, injecting more than $15.7 billion dollars into Oregon’s economy. Older Oregonians’ contributions to the state’s economy are enormous. Oregon’s older adults are valuable workers and skilled volunteers, contributing to communities and supporting the next generation. Their contributions to our state’s culture and well-being are immeasurable.

Oregon's demographics are shifting significantly. As of last May, Oregonians age 65 and older outnumber children under 18 – a historic milestone that underscores why this work matters. Last week, Governor Kotek announced new housing actions to support older Oregonians as the state undergoes this demographic shift.

“To be age-friendly is not a label,” Margaret B. Neal, professor and director emerita from Portland State University's Institute on Aging and an early leader of the age-friendly movement, said. “It is a commitment. It means we pay attention to the everyday experiences of all of us as we age. It means we design our communities, services, and policies in ways that support independence, connection, and well-being for all. And it means we recognize that aging touches every part of our lives.”

A New Statewide Plan for Aging

Working with AGE+, AARP, and the Governor’s Commission on Senior Services, Oregon will launch a community-driven, multi-sector plan for aging. This coordinated blueprint will address housing, healthcare, economic development, and community connection. Oregonians are encouraged to participate by visiting: https://sharedfutureoregon.org/.

“Developing a strong multi-sector plan on aging will require collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to dignity and opportunity for older adults,” Joyce DeMonnin, vice chair of the Governor’s Commission on Senior Services, said. “Our commitment is to invite all interested parties to work with us to shape a plan that creates an Oregon where people of all ages can live, work, and play with respect, dignity, and economic security.”

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