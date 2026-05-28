Oregon Advances Next Generation 9-1-1 Implementation Through Partnership with Lumen and Intrado

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management is advancing the modernization of Oregon’s emergency communications system through a partnership with Lumen Technologies and Intrado to implement Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) services statewide.

This partnership with Lumen and Intrado will help support the implementation of Next Generation Core Services and strengthen the statewide emergency communications network serving all 36 counties and Oregon’s Public Safety Answering Points.

NG9-1-1 represents the next evolution of emergency communications technology, replacing outdated analog systems with a modern, IP-based network designed to improve resiliency, interoperability, and emergency response coordination across Oregon.

“Oregon is committed to building a reliable, resilient, and future-ready 9-1-1 system for communities across the state,” said Frank Kuchta State 9-1-1 Program Manager at the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “These partnerships are an important step forward in strengthening emergency communications infrastructure and enhancing the services Oregonians rely on during emergencies.”

Over the past few years, the Department has been working closely with Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) across Oregon to support broader NG9-1-1 readiness initiatives. In alignment with national standards, these efforts include data network readiness, assessing PSAP facility preparedness, and supporting the upgrade of phone systems used to receive and process modern emergency calls.

In addition, Oregon has adopted a Geographic Information Systems/GIS-centric approach to NG9-1-1 implementation, focusing on the development and standardization of geospatial data needed to support Next Generation Core Services (NGCS), the foundational technology behind NG9-1-1 call routing and interoperability.

NG9-1-1 will provide several benefits for emergency communications across Oregon, including:

More efficient and accurate call routing capabilities Support for future communication technologies and emergency response tools Improved resiliency and redundancy during emergencies and disasters Enhanced interoperability between Public Safety Answering Points and neighboring states "We’re incredibly proud to partner with Oregon to modernize its 9-1-1 infrastructure; delivering a secure, resilient network that strengthens emergency response, and helps forward the critical public safety mission.” said Josh Finke, SVP, Public Sector, Lumen Technologies.

"Intrado is proud to partner with the State of Oregon and Lumen to deliver innovative, next-generation i3 services and solutions that empower life-saving operations for communities across Oregon." Lou Blatt, Chief Product Officer, Intrado.