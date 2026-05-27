Regents Actions in 37 Professional Discipline Cases
I. SUMMARY SUSPENSIONS
Nursing
Viktor Ivanovich Petrovets a/k/a Viktor I. Petrovets, Registered Professional Nurse, Nurse Practitioner (Family Health); Utica, NY 13502-5531; Lic. No. 592987, Cert. No. 336328; Cal. Nos. 35228, 35229; Applications for summary suspension granted.
II. SURRENDERS
Nursing
Diana A. Nda; Registered Professional Nurse; Teaneck, NJ 07666; Lic. No. 699986; Cal. No. 34160; Application to surrender license granted. Summary: Licensee admitted to the charge of having been convicted of Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent/Disabled Person in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Public Accountancy
John F. Rosenberger; Certified Public Accountant; Ramsey, NJ 07446; Lic. No. 054819; Ca. No. 34159; Application to surrender license granted. Summary: Licensee admitted to the charge of having been convicted of Conspiracy to Defraud the Internal Revenue Service, a felony; Attempt to Evade Income Taxes, a felony; Subscribing to Fraudulent U.S. Partnership Income Tax Returns, a felony.
III. OTHER REGENTS DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS
Architecture
Qiang Su; Architect; Flushing, NY 11354-3704; Lic. No. 030112; Cal. No. 35065; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years actual suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $10,000 fine.
Chiropractic
Michael Anthony Persoleo; Chiropractor; Ithaca, NY 14850; Lic. No. 012117; Cal. No. 35007; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 year stayed suspension, 1 year probation, $500 fine.
Massage Therapy
Andrea Caraccilo, Massage Therapist; Ithaca, NY 14850; Lic. No. 013278; Cal. No. 33964; Found guilty of professional misconduct; Penalty: Indefinite suspension until substance abuse free and fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation.
Hyong Y. Pae; Massage Therapist; Bayside, NY 11360; Lic. No. 022992; Cal. No. 35106; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 6 months actual suspension, 18 months stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine.
Stephen Alfred Sanacore; Massage Therapist; Uniondale, NY 11553; Lic. No. 018076; Cal. No. 35107; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.
Nursing
JamieMarie Robinson; Registered Professional Nurse; Seaford, NY 11783; Lic. No. 672676; Cal. No. 34205; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Indefinite actual suspension until fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation.
Jennifer M. Hart; Licensed Practical Nurse; Suffern, NY 10901, Liverpool, NY 13088, Oswego, NY 13126; Lic. No. 296413; Cal. No. 34225; Found guilty of professional misconduct; Penalty: Indefinite actual suspension until alcohol abuse free and fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation.
Jennifer Lynn Winn; Licensed Practical Nurse; Rome, NY 13440; Lic. No. 307552; Cal. No. 34428; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 month actual suspension, 23 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation.
Katherine C. Bennett; Registered Professional Nurse; Suffolk, VA 23435; Lic. No. 771883; Cal. No. 34575; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.
Emily Ann Oparil; Licensed Practical Nurse; Elmira Heights, NY 14903; Lic. No. 326471; Cal. No. 34700; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.
Tammy Ann Pasternak; Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Professional Nurse; Buffalo, NY 14206-2027; Lic. Nos. 245085, 481433; Cal. Nos. 34780, 34781; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Indefinite actual suspension for no less than 1 month and until fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $500 fine.
Ashley Marie Austin; Registered Professional Nurse; Clifton Park, NY 12065; Lic. No. 703605; Cal. No. 34952; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.
Daniel Patrick Whited; Registered Professional Nurse; Rochester, NY 14606; Lic. No. 720265; Cal. No. 34994; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 month actual suspension, 23 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine.
Heather D. Farthing; Registered Professional Nurse, Nurse Practitioner (Family Health); Troy, NY 12180; Lic. No. 653219, Cert. No. 339964; Cal. Nos. 35014, 35013; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation.
Debra A. Gerhart; Licensed Practical Nurse; Clifton Springs, NY 14432; Lic. No. 273336; Cal. No. 35079; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $250 fine.
Henry Bushee; Registered Professional Nurse; Hopewell Junction, NY 12533-6626; Lic. No. 614704; Cal. No. 35081; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 month actual suspension, 23 months stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.
Paul James Marzullo; Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Professional Nurse; Syracuse, NY 13208; Lic. Nos. 285570, 668827; Cal. No. 35108, 35109; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 3 months actual suspension, 21 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation.
Lauren Harning; Registered Professional Nurse; North Tonawanda, NY 14120; Lic. No. 794418; Cal. No. 35111; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Indefinite actual suspension for no less than 3 months and until fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine.
Pharmacy
Michelle May Newkirk; Pharmacist; Binghamton, NY 13901-1529; Lic. No. 047567; Cal. No. 34959; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 month actual suspension, 23 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $500 fine.
Clyde Thomas Stevens; Pharmacist; Binghamton, NY 13901-2028; Lic. No. 048081; Cal. No. 35041; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Indefinite actual suspension for no less than 6 months and until fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $500 fine.
David G. Freundlich; Pharmacist; Mohegan Lake, NY 10547; Lic. No. 030160; Cal. No. 35062; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $10,000 fine.
Jayant K. Thaker; Pharmacist; Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458; Lic. No. 036262; Cal. No. 35063; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $20,000 fine.
One Source Homecare Supplies Inc. d/b/a One Source Homecare Pharmacy; Pharmacy; White Plains, NY 10606; Reg. No. 027114; Cal. No. 35070; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Censure and reprimand, $20,000 fine.
Physical Therapy
Amr Mohamed Abdelaziz; Physical Therapist; New York, NY 10075; Lic. No. 036000; Cal. No. 34786; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 year actual suspension, 1 year stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $2,000 fine.
Respiratory Therapy
Katelyn Marie Cassiol; Respiratory Therapist; Amherst, NY 14228; Lic. No. 012824; Cal. No. 35154; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Censure and reprimand, 1 year probation.
Social Work
Basim Zaki Adib; Licensed Master Social Worker; Stamford, CT 06902; Lic. No. 103382; Cal. No. 34341; Found guilty of professional misconduct; Penalty: 1 year stayed suspension, 1 year probation, $500 fine.
Brittany Joyell Clark; Licensed Master Social Worker; Mount Morris, NY 14510; Lic. No. 108674; Cal. No. 35115; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.
Yasser M. Aly; Licensed Master Social Worker, Licensed Clinical Social Worker; Brooklyn, NY 11228; Lic. Nos. 058458, 069564; Cal. Nos. 35147, 35148; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 months actual suspension, 22 months stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $1,500 fine.
Brooklyn Psychotherapy L.C.S.W. Services, P.C.; Public Service Corporation; Brooklyn, NY 11228; Reg. No. 120481; Cal. No. 35149; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: $2,000 fine.
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