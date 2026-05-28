Sherweb and HaloPSA Automate Cloud Billing for New Generation of MSPs

Cloud License Purchases and Subscription Updates Flow into HaloPSA Instantly, Giving MSPs Accurate Billing Data Before Invoices Go Out

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the technology and service provider that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, has announced a new integration with HaloPSA to import clients and their cloud licenses and services directly into the platform. Sherweb is the first cloud solution provider (CSP) to integrate with HaloPSA natively, enabling seamless, automatic billing so every license purchase and subscription update appears in HaloPSA, already filed under the right client and ready to bill.

For MSPs, billing is where complexity compounds fast. Clients run on an array of agreements, from fixed monthly contracts to pay-as-you-go arrangements, and every subscription change has to be tracked accurately to avoid errors on an invoice. Professional Services Automation (PSA) platforms like HaloPSA handle that complexity for MSPs, but data needs to be accurate and current. Typically, when a client's license changes, those updates arrive on a once-a-day schedule—so a license added or canceled in the morning might not show up until the next day, leaving MSPs filling in the gaps before they can send an invoice.

Sherweb and HaloPSA address this directly with a new, native integration that moves cloud license purchases and changes into HaloPSA the moment they occur. When an MSP purchases or updates a subscription for a client through Sherweb, it appears in HaloPSA automatically, without any manual entry. Through Sherweb, MSPs also gain access to dedicated account managers and technical experts on hand for everything from onboarding to day-to-day operations.

The new integration is built to handle the billing scenarios that matter most to MSPs, including:

● Real-time sync, richer data: Purchase and billing events flow from Sherweb into HaloPSA the moment they're generated, not on a daily scheduled cycle. This gives MSPs a more complete view of client licenses, automatically.

● Errors surfaced before they reach clients: Any errors are caught before they become billing discrepancies and MSPs are notified automatically when something needs attention.

● Pre-bill and post-bill support: MSPs can invoice clients either before or after the billing period, giving them flexibility without workarounds.

● Microsoft billing complexity handled: The integration covers yearly Microsoft licenses billed monthly, as well as bulk upfront payments.

● Improved Azure coverage: Microsoft Azure subscription details and usage/consumption (meters, effective dates) are pushed directly into HaloPSA.

“Getting billing right means having data that's current, accurate and already in the right place when you need it,” said Rick Stern, Senior Director of Platform at Sherweb. “That’s often on MSPs to manage—manually syncing records, catching errors, correcting changes that didn’t track. We built this integration so that work happens automatically, and MSPs can spend that time on their clients instead.”

The announcement builds on a period of significant growth for Sherweb. The company recently expanded into the United Kingdom, where HaloPSA is based, and secured a $125 million investment from Investissement Québec to accelerate its global expansion.

Learn more about how to integrate with HaloPSA through Sherweb here.

###

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead and enhance service delivery. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and the UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.