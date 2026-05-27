Army Reserve general joins local community to honor fallen heroes

NORRIDGE, Ill. – Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, commanding general of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, served as the keynote speaker during the Village of Norridge’s 33rd annual Memorial Day ceremony, May 24, 2026.

The ceremony honored fallen service members while recognizing current and former Norridge residents who have served in the military.

"For those of us who wear or have worn the uniform, Memorial Day is also a moment of reflection," Shanley said. "We remember those we served with. We remember their courage, their devotion to duty, and their humanity. We remember that they were not just heroes in the abstract. They were people with families, plans, personalities, and futures. And that is what makes their sacrifice so profound. They gave up their futures so we could have ours."

Shanley explained how Memorial Day’s original traditions continue today.

“Memorial Day was first observed after the Civil War, when families and communities gathered to decorate the graves of those who had died in service to the nation. It was originally known as Decoration Day. That simple act of placing flowers and flags on graves became one of the most meaningful American traditions,” Shanley said. “Today, that tradition continues across the country. At Arlington National Cemetery and at cemeteries in towns large and small, Americans still place flags, bow their heads, speak the names of our fallen heroes aloud and keep faith with those who gave their lives for this nation.”

Sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes joined U.S. Marine Corps Reserve personnel and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers in the observance.

“Today is a day to remember all the service members who died serving our country and who made it possible for us to be where we are today,” said Navy Petty Officer Kristen Jacobson, special units coordinator at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes. “If you’ve served in the military, you likely know people who died while serving, so Memorial Day is also a day for me to remember the friends I’ve lost.”

The event featured a procession of the 50 state flags, a 21-gun salute and a wreath-laying ceremony at the village’s Veterans Memorial Wall. Musical support was provided by the Army Reserve’s 484th Army Band.

“Memorial Day has always been a meaningful time for me to honor those who gave their lives in service to our country,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ken Fabis, commander of the 484th Army Band. “Growing up, my father, who served in the Marine Corps, often shared stories about the friends he lost during the Korean War. Those conversations left a lasting impression on me.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois also delivered remarks during the ceremony.

“This weekend is a somber reminder for our entire nation,” Duckworth said. “Memorial Day is a day to remember all those who answered the call not for themselves, not for their family members, but for democracy. Because when you serve this nation, you’re stepping forward to defend our Constitution and our freedoms for the entire nation. And when you lay down your life in that process, you are laying down your life for people who will never know your name, never know to thank you and never know that you did this. But they will benefit, and their children and grandchildren will benefit from your sacrifice. What we can do, those of us who survive, is continue that commitment to our democracy.”