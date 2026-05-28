E Sonar and iBULe Photonics Sign MOU for Advanced Sonar Sensor Collaboration

Photo post MOU signing (left to right) Sang-Goo Lee (iBULe CEO), Charlie SC Eoh (Hanwa Ocean President) Gary Dinn (E Sonar CEO) Higgin Ko (iBULe VP)

Agreement provides framework for cooperation in development of advanced underwater acoustic sensing for maritime defence applications.

By combining complementary expertise in acoustics and advanced sensor technologies, we see strong potential for future innovation in underwater surveillance and naval capability development.” — Gary J. Dinn

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E Sonar Inc. and iBULe Photonics Co., Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore collaboration in the development of advanced sonar sensing technologies for future Canadian submarine programs and related underwater defence applications.The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two companies in areas related to advanced underwater acoustic sensing, including the evaluation of piezoelectric single-crystal sonar sensor technologies for maritime defence applications.The collaboration is expected to combine E Sonar’s expertise in underwater acoustics, sonar electronics, hydrophone systems, and subsea sensing technologies with iBULe Photonics’ advanced photonics and sensor development capabilities. Together, the companies intend to evaluate opportunities supporting next-generation underwater surveillance, situational awareness, and naval sensing systems for allied maritime markets.Areas of Cooperation• Advanced sonar sensor technologies• Piezoelectric single-crystal acoustic sensing• Underwater surveillance and situational awareness• Canadian submarine and naval applications• Future joint technology development initiatives“This collaboration reflects the growing importance of international cooperation in advanced underwater sensing technologies,” said Gary Dinn. “By combining complementary expertise in acoustics and advanced sensor technologies, we see strong potential for future innovation in underwater surveillance and naval capability development.”“iBULe Photonics values this opportunity to collaborate with E Sonar in exploring advanced sonar technologies for future maritime applications,” said Sang-Goo Lee.About E Sonar Inc.E Sonar is a Canadian underwater acoustics engineering company specializing in sonar systems, acoustic telemetry, hydrophone arrays, and advanced subsea sensing technologies for defence, fisheries, and ocean technology markets.About iBULe Photonics Co., Ltd.iBULe Photonics is a Republic of Korea technology company focused on advanced photonics and sensor technologies, including piezoelectric single-crystal sensor development for underwater and industrial applications.Media Contacts:E Sonar Inc.Gary Dinn, CEO+1.709.769.1684gdinn@e-sonar.caiBULe Photonics Co., Ltd.Sang-Goo Lee, CEOsanggoo7@ibule.com

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