RITA Reminds Taxpayers: Estimated Tax Payment Due by June 15

BRECKSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) is reminding taxpayers that the due date for the next estimated municipal income tax payment is June 15. This deadline applies to individuals and businesses in Ohio who are required to make quarterly payments toward their local income tax obligations.

Rather than paying one large sum when filing an annual tax return, individuals and businesses make four payments throughout the year as taxable income is earned. Beginning with tax year 2016, Ohio law requires taxpayers to make quarterly estimated municipal income tax payments if they will owe $200.00 or more (after subtracting any withholding or credits) to an Ohio municipality.

Cities and villages in Ohio impose a municipal income tax to pay for everything from safety services like police and fire, to road maintenance, parks and recreation, and more. Estimated tax payments help ensure a consistent flow of revenue to support these services.

RITA collects and administers these local income taxes on behalf of over 400 cities and villages in 83 counties (just over 60% of all taxing jurisdictions in Ohio with an income tax).

“Estimated payments help taxpayers avoid underpayment penalties and interest, while also assisting local governments and communities in maintaining essential operations year-round,” said Amy Arrighi, RITA’s Executive Director. “Making timely estimated payments ensures compliance with Ohio municipal income tax laws and helps avoid surprises at tax filing time.”

If a taxpayer’s municipality partners with RITA as its tax administrator, estimated payments can be made online at ritaohio.com using its MyAccount or FastPay tools. A complete list of those cities and villages can be found under RITA Municipalities.

About RITA

The Regional Income Tax Agency (“RITA”) is a governmental entity created to administer and collect local income taxes for cities and villages in the State of Ohio as an efficient and cost-effective shared service. For 55 years, RITA has aided municipalities in collecting income tax from individuals, and from employers withholding on salaries, wages, commissions, fees and other forms of compensation. Local tax is also collected from business entities based on net profits. As of 2025, total annual tax collections are over $2.5 billion, with an average cost of collections of $1.04 of every $100 collected.

Learn more at ritaohio.com

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