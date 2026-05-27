Canadian Internet Pioneer easyDNS Open-Sources “mxcrypt” and Revives GPG-Encrypted Email Forwarding

Move comes amid renewed concerns over Bill C-22's lawful-access legislation and growing demand for practical email privacy protections

Ironically, 'Lawful Access' actually means warrantless surveillance. Even if you trust your email provider, under C-22 they can still be ordered to hand over your email, and without a warrant” — Mark E. Jeftovic

TORONTO, CANADA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- easyDNS Technologies Inc. ￼today announced the return of its GPG-encrypted email forwarding service and the open-source release of “ mxcrypt ,” the Postfix-based relay technology that powers it.Originally launched in 2013, the service enables users to automatically encrypt forwarded email using their public GPG keys before messages reach third-party mail providers such as Gmail or other hosted inboxes. While not an end-to-end encryption solution, the system protects email “data-at-rest” by ensuring that mailbox providers cannot read stored messages without the user’s private key.The company says renewed interest in privacy technology has emerged amid ongoing debate around Canada’s proposed "Lawful Access" framework under Bill C-22, which critics argue could expand government access to private communications data and certain provisions enable warrantless surveillance.“Ironically, 'Lawful Access' actually means warrantless surveillance. Even if you trust your email provider, under C-22 they can still be ordered to hand over your email and they'll even be barred from disclosing that to you” said Mark E. Jeftovic, founder and CEO of easyDNS. “With this in place, you have practical way to ensure the mailbox provider itself can't decrypt the stored email.”Unlike conventional encrypted email platforms that require both sender and recipient to adopt specialized workflows, easyDNS’s implementation operates transparently within existing email-forwarding infrastructure. Users simply publish a public GPG key alongside an existing mailmap, and inbound messages are encrypted automatically before being relayed to their destination.Many consumers and businesses use mailmaps with custom domains to receive email at their ISP, Gmail or iCloud accounts.Alongside the relaunch, easyDNS has also released the underlying mxcrypt relay as open-source software, allowing other mail operators, hosting companies, and privacy-focused organizations to deploy the system independently, with any email provider worldwide.The company said the decision to open-source the relay was motivated in part by growing public concern over privacy, surveillance, and centralized control of communications infrastructure.“We want people to be able to protect their data-at-rest,” added Jeftovic. “Email remains one of the foundational protocols of the internet. If practical encryption tools can be made easier to deploy and safeguard against overreach from both state and non-state actors, then that benefits the broader ecosystem.”The mxcrypt relay integrates with the widely used Postfix mail transfer agent and is designed to preserve standard email functionality, including MIME formatting and attachments, while encrypting message payloads prior to final delivery.easyDNS emphasized that the service is intended as a pragmatic privacy enhancement rather than a complete replacement for true end-to-end encrypted communications.“Most of your attack surface isn't when your email is in transit,” said Jeftovic. “Most people are still using conventional email every day and leave years of sensitive business, legal, medical, and personal communications sitting wide open on somebody else's servers. Encrypting stored email significantly raises the privacy baseline.”The company’s GPG-encrypted forwarding feature is now available across all email-forwarding plans through easyDNS.com￼. The open-source mxcrypt relay is also publicly available via Github.

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