Utah Earns No. 1 Economic Outlook Ranking for 19th Consecutive Year

Utah has once again been named the No. 1 state in the nation for Economic Outlook, marking its 19th consecutive year at the top of the Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index. This distinction reflects continued opportunity, stability and a strong foundation for Utah families to build a better future.

“Utah’s top ranking reflects years of disciplined policy, a commitment to opportunity and the strength of our people,” said Governor Spencer Cox. “We’re focused on keeping Utah a place where families can succeed, businesses can grow and the next generation has every opportunity to build a strong future.”

Unlike many rankings that measure past performance, the index evaluates forward-looking policies to determine where opportunity is most likely to grow. For nearly two decades, that answer has consistently been Utah.

“One of Utah’s greatest strengths is that we plan with our children and grandchildren in mind,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “Whether it’s infrastructure, education or economic development, the focus isn’t short-term gain, it’s long-term strength. This foresight is how we create lasting opportunity and ensure the next generation inherits an even better Utah. Our young adults graduating from high school and entering the workforce today have never known a Utah without a strong economic outlook. That’s what nineteen years represents, not a streak, but a standard.”

Over the past 19 years, Utah’s economic approach has produced measurable results for Utahns. The state leads the nation in adjusted median household income growth, increasing by nearly 80% since 1970. This is an indicator of rising financial security and expanding opportunity for families.

Utah’s economic strength is also reinforced across multiple national rankings. The state has been named No. 1 state overall for three years running, No. 1 in GDP growth and No. 1 for upward mobility twice in a row. Additional distinctions include top regional rankings for starting teacher salaries and for protecting children’s mental well-being.

“Utah continues to lead the nation in economic outlook because of the hardworking Utahns who call our state home,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “Behind this ranking are families, small business owners and workers who show up every day to build stronger communities and a brighter future. Our responsibility is to match that effort with policies that keep opportunity growing, support job creation and ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. We’re committed to building on this success so the next generation of Utahns can continue to live, work and raise a family here, with the same opportunities that have defined our state for nearly two decades.”

Together, these indicators point to a strong and stable economy that continues to attract investment, create jobs and support communities across the state. This means more jobs, expanded opportunity and more businesses choosing to invest in Utah, ensuring that hard work continues to translate into upward mobility for families and that this promise holds true not only today but into the future.

“Utah continues to set the national standard for pro-growth policy and long-term economic competitiveness,” said Jonathan Williams, President and Chief Economist at the American Legislative Exchange Council. “Year after year, the state’s commitment to sound fiscal policy, reducing taxes, and improving the economic climate make it a model for the rest of the country. Other states have seen Utah’s success over 19 years and are trying to copy the policies behind it.”

While nine states have taken turns ranking No. 2 in Rich States, Poor States, only Utah has held the top spot since the report’s first edition, shortly after the state adopted a flat personal income tax. It has remained there for nearly two decades because Utah keeps asking, year after year, how it can do better. It shows up in policies like Truth in Taxation, which keeps property taxes transparent and accountable, and in pension reforms that protect future generations from growing debt. But more than any single policy, it reflects a willingness to take ideas that work and turn them into reality. And over time, that mindset has made Utah not just a leader, but an example that other states are trying to follow and a national model for economic competitiveness.

Utah’s economy is shaped by the work ethic of its people and the strength of its communities, driving steady, long-term growth and delivering real results. Together, the foundation supports an economy that is both resilient and reliable, one that Utahns can count on.​

By maintaining a focus on responsible policy grounded in limited government and free markets, workforce development and community investment, Utah continues to strengthen its position for long-term success.

Utah’s No. 1 ranking is more than a recognition of past success; it signals that the policies and priorities shaping the state today will continue to expand opportunity and support long-term prosperity for Utah families.