Overdue Hiker

CONTACT:

Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

May 27, 2026

Albany, NH – On Tuesday, May 26, at 10:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was overdue on the Bolles Trail in Albany. The hiker was Kevin Horgan, 64 of East Kingston, NH. Horgan was hiking with his sons, and they had become separated on the Bolles Trail nearly 4.0 miles from the trailhead.

There was no cell service in the area, and after reaching the trailhead and waiting several hours for their father to arrive, Horgan’s sons were able to send emergency texts to 911 for assistance. Conway Fire and Rescue personnel responded and treated the brothers for dehydration.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSR) responded and hiked up the trail to locate Horgan. He was found nearly 0.5 miles up the trail and was able to hike out on his own with the rescuers. He arrived back at the trailhead just after 12:30 a.m.on Wednesday, May 27.

LRSR is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council by visiting www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.