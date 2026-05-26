Answer the call to serve Veterans: VA is hiring contact representatives

Every interaction matters at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Behind every answered question, resolved claim and guided conversation is a dedicated professional like you helping Veterans and their families access the benefits and care they’ve earned.

VA is urgently seeking 113 contact representatives within the Office of Integrated Veteran Care (IVC) to serve as primary access points for critical services, including referrals, authorizations, eligibility, claims processing, and care coordination across multiple VA programs. Contact representatives play a vital role in improving the Veteran experience by helping callers navigate complex systems with clarity, empathy, and professionalism.

Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of a rewarding VA career and how you can join our team.

Benefits you can count on

Working at VA means joining a mission-driven organization focused on serving those who served our nation.

“I help empower Veterans by educating them on processes that can often feel confusing or overwhelming, especially areas like community care billing,” said Kim Braxton, VA contact representative. “My goal is for every Veteran to leave the conversation with a better understanding of their situation, how I can help and the reassurance that they have someone in their corner.”

In addition to meaningful work, VA proudly offers:

Competitive federal pay and comprehensive health insurance for life

Ample paid time off, including 13-26 days of annual leave, 13 days of sick leave and 11 paid federal holidays

Federally supported retirement options

Opportunities for career growth

A collaborative, supportive work environment

Explore the full range of VA employment benefits online.

Apply today

Now through May 29, VA is hiring contact representatives in Lakewood, Colo., to provide stellar customer service to our Veterans as they navigate the VA system.

Check out the job posting for more details. Newly appointed VA employees may be eligible for a $4,000 incentive in exchange for a 2-year service agreement.

Join our team

Your customer service skills are essential to ensuring Veterans feel respected, supported and connected to the care and benefits they’ve earned.

“I get to make a meaningful difference for the Veterans we serve,” said Braxton. “Being able to turn a stressful or unclear situation into one the Veteran can navigate with confidence is rewarding, and it motivates me to continue providing compassionate, knowledgeable assistance.”

If a career serving Veterans as a contact representative sounds like a fit for you, take the next steps today. Learn more and apply at VA Careers.