Upgraded Facilities at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park

Assemblymember Al Taylor said, “Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park has long been one of the most important recreational and community spaces in Upper Manhattan, serving generations of families, young people and residents throughout Harlem and beyond. I am proud to have supported this project and grateful to see these long-awaited improvements completed ahead of the summer season. These investments are about more than new facilities, they are about creating safe, accessible, and welcoming spaces where our community can gather, play, grow and thrive. Riverbank is a true jewel of our community, and I look forward to seeing families enjoy these revitalized spaces for years to come.”

Assemblymember Jordan J.G. Wright said, “Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park has long been a crown jewel of Upper Manhattan and a vital gathering place for families throughout the 70th Assembly District. This major investment ensures that our children, seniors, athletes, and residents will continue to have access to safe, modern, and welcoming recreational spaces for generations to come. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and commitment to revitalizing Riverbank Park and delivering meaningful investments that strengthen the health, wellness, and quality of life of our community.”

New York City Comptroller Mark Levine said, “Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park is a gem in Upper Manhattan, carrying on the legacy of one of its biggest champions. As someone who has long supported and fought to fund this park, I am so excited to see Governor Hochul undertake this next phase of this park. Generations to come will be able to enjoy the revitalization we are about to undertake — for Upper Manhattan and all of New York City.”

New York City Council Majority Leader Shaun Abreu said, “As a kid growing up in the neighborhood, I was always looking for a place to play outside. The alley next to my apartment building worked pretty well for stickball, but a brand-new field at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park would’ve been even better! I’m glad that this project will complete just in time for summer, along with new basketball courts and more. Thank you to Governor Hochul for making this possible. We’re looking forward to the next phase of renovations.”

New York City Council Member Gale A. Brewer said, “Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park is one of the most important public spaces in Upper Manhattan, serving thousands of families, young people, athletes, and residents every year. These renovations will make the park safer, more accessible, and more welcoming for the surrounding community, especially ahead of the busy summer season. I thank Governor Hochul, State Parks, and all of the partners who helped make this project possible, and I look forward to continued investments in Riverbank and parks across our city. As Manhattan Borough President, some of my best moments were spent at Riverbank.”

New York City Council Member Yousef Salam said, “Riverbank State Park has always been more than a park, it’s a haven for recreation, and a source of pride for the Harlem community. These upgraded facilities represent a meaningful investment in our youth, our families, and the future of accessible public spaces. From the renovated softball field and new tee ball diamond to the improved basketball courts and ADA-accessible amenities, this project ensures that generations of New Yorkers will continue to play and connect along the Hudson River for years to come.”