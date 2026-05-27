New Deployable Air Base System in Powidz Strengthens U.S.-Poland Partnership

POWIDZ, Poland — U.S. and Polish officials gathered in Powidz Air Base on May 27, 2026, to celebrate the completion of the U.S. Air Force’s second-largest War Reserve Materiel site in Europe, a major step forward in military cooperation between the two countries.

The DABS storage complex project was completed through the Poland Provided Infrastructure (PPI) program, which is led and funded by the Polish government in close coordination with U.S. European Command.

“The Poland Provided Infrastructure program is probably… the largest program when it comes to the delivery of military infrastructure in the history of the Polish Armed Forces,” said Polish Chief of the Armed Forces Support Inspectorate Maj. Gen. Dariusz Mendrala. He described the DABS project and the larger PPI program investing in Poland’s defensive infrastructure as part of the much broader modernization and transformation of Poland’s armed forces that is underway. “The effort in question consumes almost five percent of the Polish gross domestic product. But peace, the prosperity of our nation and the security of our citizens – they do not have a price that we will not pay.”

The new Deployable Air Base System (DABS) storage complex in Powidz will store essential facilities, equipment and vehicles, making it faster for the U.S. Air Force and NATO Allies to quickly set up and operate from air bases in and around Poland.

“This ribbon cutting is formuch morethan concrete, steel, and critical infrastructure.” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection. “It is about a physical manifestation of the U.S.-Polish strategic partnership. It is about building an operational platform that projects combat readiness and serves as a cornerstone of NATO’s Eastern Flank policy.”

The U.S. Air Force and Polish Allies will store and maintain everything necessary to deploy a fully operational air base at a moment’s notice.

“When an aircraft and its warfighters arrive at a bare base runway anywhere in the region,” Ellsworth said, “everything they need including fuel systems, vehicles, shelters, and equipment is already staged - ready to deploy forward in hours, not weeks or months.”

The Powidz site will hold four complete kits, capable of supporting over 2,200 personnel and multiple aircraft fleets should the need arise.

The facility is currently jointly operated by U.S. and Polish personnel and will transition to be fully Polish-led in the future.

The DABS storage complex project is the first Air Force project completed through the PPI program. Under the PPI program, Poland takes the lead in designing and building modern military infrastructure to meet U.S. and Allied requirements.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers represents U.S. European Command as the U.S. execution agent for the PPI program and works closely with Polish partners to support design and construction efforts for PPI projects – including the DABS storage complex. This includes early design development, design review processes and on-site construction oversight to enable seamless interoperability.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to delivering the Poland Provided Infrastructure program in close partnership with our Polish Allies,” said Tom Waters, Chief of Special Programs Integration Office, Europe District after the ceremony. “Delivery of projects like this DABS storage complex is a key part of our mission to support the warfighter since projects like this make a big impact on operational readiness, lethality and deterrence along NATO’s Eastern Flank.”