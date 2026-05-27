What Does That Red AIT Patch Mean? Chapter 4: Pfc. Caliegh Johnson’s Journey at ATAMMC

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (May 27, 2026) – Inside the clinics of the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC), the Phase II Advanced Individual Training (AIT) program continues to shape the next generation of Army medical professionals. In our ongoing series, “What Does That Red AIT Patch Mean?”, we spotlight Pfc. Caliegh Johnson, a Medical Laboratory Specialist (68K) whose journey reflects perseverance and purpose.

Pfc. Johnson hails from San Diego, California, and her path to military service has been anything but conventional. At 18, she relocated to Hawaii to pursue a degree in chemistry, paving the way for a unique blend of scientific knowledge and military service. By 22, her journey took her overseas to Germany, where she made the bold decision to enlist in the Army with aspirations to become a parachute rigger. However, after facing challenges in Airborne School, her trajectory shifted towards the medical field, a decision that would redefine her purpose.

The transition to a medical career was not without its hurdles. Pfc. Johnson describes Phase I training as one of the most intense and demanding experiences of her career. “I went into it without doing much research,” she admits. “There were 52 tests in 26 weeks, both written and hands-on labs. Balancing the demands of being a student, soldier, and athlete made the pace and workload overwhelming.” The rigorous academic and technical standards tested her resilience, and the process of reclassification marked one of her lowest points. Yet, from this adversity, Pfc. Johnson found clarity and renewed determination.

With her background in chemistry, Pfc. Johnson embraces her role in the laboratory with a profound appreciation for the science and responsibility behind patient care. At ATAMMC, she is mastering the skills required in a clinical environment, emphasizing real-world application. Her motivation is anchored in discipline and goal setting. “I believe in the power of making goals,” she asserts. “I write them down and revisit them often. It helps me keep going.” To remind herself of her journey, she keeps a photo of her lowest AIT scorecard as a testament to her growth and potential.

Pfc. Johnson aspirations extend beyond her current role; she is committed to a future in the medical field, with long-term goals of becoming a physician assistant. Her journey exemplifies the reality that success is rarely a straight path. Rather, it is defined by relentless purpose and the courage to move forward despite setbacks.

At ATAMMC, soldiers like Pfc. Johnson embody what the red AIT patch represents: growth through challenge, commitment to excellence, and transformation into future leaders in Army Medicine.As she continues her training, her story serves as an inspiring reminder of the humanity in learning new things and the pride that comes from overcoming obstacles.