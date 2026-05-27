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18 Construction Launches One-Week Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling in Miami Beach

Modern kitchen remodeling in Miami Beach featuring quartz countertops and custom cabinetry

Modern kitchen remodeling project completed in Miami Beach with custom cabinets and quartz countertops.

Luxury bathroom remodeling project in Miami Beach with walk-in glass shower

Luxury bathroom remodeling in Miami Beach with frameless glass shower and marble tile finishes.

Remodeling contractor in Miami Beach completing luxury condo renovation

18 Construction completes high-end condo remodeling project in Miami Beach.

Open-concept kitchen remodel in Miami Beach with modern finishes

Open-concept kitchen renovation designed for modern Miami Beach living spaces.

Spa-style bathroom remodel in Miami Beach with floating vanity

Spa-inspired bathroom remodel featuring floating vanity and premium tile work.

18 Construction now offers fast kitchen and bathroom remodeling in Miami Beach with select luxury renovations completed in as little as 7 days.

We designed our one-week remodeling program to deliver luxury kitchen and bathroom renovations faster without sacrificing craftsmanship or quality.”
— 18 Construction Team
MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC has also earned recognition from local homeowners throughout Miami Beach for its modern remodeling designs, fast project timelines, and growing number of positive online customer reviews across major platforms.

18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC Launches One-Week Remodeling Program in Miami Beach
Miami Beach Homeowners Can Now Complete Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation Projects in as Little as 7 Days

Miami Beach, FL – 18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC has officially launched a new accelerated remodeling program designed to help homeowners complete select renovation projects in as little as one week.

The Miami Beach-based company is expanding its fast-track renovation services to meet growing demand from homeowners, condo owners, and real estate investors seeking luxury upgrades without lengthy construction timelines.

Known for modern interior renovations and premium craftsmanship, the company specializes in kitchen remodeling Miami Beach, high-end bathroom renovations, custom cabinetry, tile installation, quartz countertops, walk-in shower systems, and contemporary condo remodeling throughout South Florida.

The company’s streamlined remodeling process combines advanced project scheduling, coordinated material sourcing, experienced installation crews, and detailed project management to reduce delays while maintaining luxury-quality finishes.

“Many homeowners searching for a fast and reliable remodeling contractor want beautiful renovations completed without months of disruption,” said a spokesperson for 18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC. “Our accelerated remodeling system helps qualifying projects move from demolition to completion in as little as seven days.”

The company continues to see rising demand for:

Modern kitchen renovations
Luxury bathroom transformations
Condo remodeling projects
Open-concept kitchen layouts
Contemporary interior upgrades
Spa-inspired bathrooms

Homeowners searching online for bathroom remodeling Miami Beach services are increasingly prioritizing modern designs, efficient timelines, and high-end materials that improve both property value and everyday living.

The remodeling company serves clients throughout:

Miami Beach
South Beach
Brickell
Downtown Miami
Wynwood
Edgewater
Coral Gables
Coconut Grove
Bal Harbour
Surfside
North Bay Village

As demand for luxury remodeling continues to grow across Miami-Dade County, the company has expanded its digital project portfolio showcasing completed kitchen and bathroom renovation projects throughout the region.

The company’s recent renovations have included:

Luxury condo kitchen remodeling
Walk-in shower installations
Quartz countertop upgrades
Modern cabinet installation
Marble tile bathrooms
Contemporary open-layout kitchens

Homeowners searching online for a trusted remodeling contractor Miami Beach can now request consultations directly through the company website.

Industry experts continue to report increasing demand for high-efficiency remodeling services as South Florida homeowners seek premium renovations while minimizing construction downtime and disruptions.

18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC notes that while some large-scale structural renovations may require additional time due to permitting and engineering requirements, many cosmetic kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects qualify for the company’s accelerated renovation program.

About 18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC

18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC specializes in luxury kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, condo renovations, and modern interior remodeling throughout Miami-Dade County. Based in Miami Beach, the company focuses on fast project completion, premium craftsmanship, and modern renovation solutions tailored to South Florida homeowners and property investors.

18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC
611 11th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Phone: (305) 699-1778
Website: https://18projectsm.com/

Jasmine Placide
18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Grou
+1 305-699-1778
email us here
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18 Construction Launches One-Week Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling in Miami Beach

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