Nebi Joins GLOBSEC Forum 2026 as a Content Partner

GLOBSEC Forum 2026 discussing the role of emerging technologies in Prague

Nebi joined GLOBSEC Forum 2026 as a Content Partner, joining discussions on how emerging technologies shape the future of the world.

CYPRUS, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European technology company Nebi participated in GLOBSEC Forum 2026 as an official Content Partner. Held in Prague from May 21–23, the 21st edition of the forum brought together technology leaders, innovators, and changemakers from around the world to discuss the future of technology, innovation, and digital resilience.Over the course of three days, more than 2,000 participants, 270 speakers, and 50 sessions explored how emerging technologies are transforming economies, industries, and international collaboration. Key discussions focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital trust, and the growing importance of responsible technology development.As part of the partnership, Nebi co-hosted a dedicated side session focused on artificial intelligence and the growing impact of deepfakes in today’s digital world. The discussion brought together participants interested in trustworthy technology, responsible AI development, and the challenges created by synthetic media and misinformation.Throughout the event, Nebi engaged with investment funds, business leaders, technology companies, media representatives, and think tanks participating in the forum.GLOBSEC Forum 2026 reinforced the importance of dialogue between the public and private sectors in shaping a secure and trustworthy digital future.About Nebi: Nebi is a full-scale software ecosystem with the mission of empowering organisations through a versatile suite of intelligent, data-driven solutions.

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