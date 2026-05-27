Armor Xteriors Expands Decking Services into Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and Rutherford County

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Armor Xteriors expands into Rutherford County, bringing Trex and wood deck installation plus exterior remodeling services.

We're excited to bring homeowners in Rutherford County more options to create outdoor spaces built for gathering, relaxing, and lasting for years.” — Steve, Owner of Armor Xteriors

TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armor Xteriors, a locally owned exterior remodeling company known for high-quality craftsmanship and customer-focused service, is expanding its service area into Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and throughout Rutherford County. The expansion brings homeowners access to Armor Xteriors' deck design and installation services, with a strong focus on both low-maintenance Trex composite decking and traditional wood deck solutions.

As outdoor living spaces continue becoming one of the most utilized and valued areas of the home, homeowners are increasingly looking for options that fit their lifestyle, maintenance preferences, and long-term goals. Armor Xteriors is bringing a wide range of decking solutions to Rutherford County homeowners, allowing them to create spaces designed for entertaining, relaxing, family gatherings, and everyday use.

Trex composite decking has become one of the most requested outdoor living products due to its durability and low-maintenance benefits. Unlike traditional wood decks that often require staining, painting, sealing, and routine upkeep, composite decking offers long-lasting performance while maintaining its appearance over time.

"Outdoor spaces have become more important than ever to homeowners," said Steve, owner of Armor Xteriors. "Many people want a space where they can enjoy time with family and friends without spending every season sanding, staining, or replacing boards. We want homeowners in Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and Rutherford County to have options that fit their goals, whether that's a custom Trex deck built for long-term durability or a traditional wood deck solution."

Armor Xteriors offers custom deck design and installation services tailored to each home's layout and aesthetic preferences. Homeowners can choose from a variety of deck board styles, colors, railing systems, skirting options, and layout designs to create an outdoor space that complements the architecture of their home.

As a Trex Pro installer, Armor Xteriors brings experience and product knowledge to homeowners considering composite decking systems. The company also offers traditional wood deck installations for homeowners seeking a more classic approach or alternative budget options.

While the expansion announcement centers on decking and outdoor living spaces, Armor Xteriors will also provide its full range of exterior remodeling services throughout Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and Rutherford County. Additional services include roofing replacement and installation, siding replacement, replacement windows, entry doors, and exterior home improvements designed to improve curb appeal, energy efficiency, and long-term protection.

Armor Xteriors has built its reputation around a customer-first approach, detailed project planning, and modern estimating technology, including drone imaging and 3D project visualization tools that help homeowners see their projects before construction begins.

The company has earned hundreds of positive customer reviews while continuing to emphasize local service, craftsmanship, and long-term value.

Homeowners interested in learning more about deck installation or other exterior remodeling services can request a free consultation and estimate.

About Armor Xteriors

Armor Xteriors is a locally owned exterior remodeling company serving homeowners with roofing, siding, windows, doors, and deck installation services. The company specializes in delivering high-quality products, customer-focused service, and customized exterior solutions designed to improve both the appearance and performance of homes.

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