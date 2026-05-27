JIC Ventures backs Webout as it takes real-time video personalisation platform to the US

Webout founders Michal Orsava and Karel Juricka

Technology startup Webout has spent five years building enterprise traction across Europe. Now it's heading to the US. JIC Ventures is backing the next phase.

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JIC Ventures has invested in Webout, a Czech startup that has built an automated platform for real-time hyper-personalised video – and is now taking it to the US market. The Brno-born fund joined a €1.65 million seed round led by Seed Starter SK with Energy Venture Pals also participating. Co-founder Michal Orsava has already relocated to San Francisco to lead the US expansion.Webout is the kind of company JIC Ventures was built to back: a CEE-founded SaaS business with proven traction at home and a clear, credible path to global scale. The fund focuses on pre-seed and seed-stage startups from Central and Eastern Europe with the ambition – and the team – to compete internationally. Webout's core differentiator is architectural. Rather than rendering personalised video on central servers, the platform processes content directly on the end user's device – enabling large-scale personalisation at a fraction of the usual compute cost. The result: video campaigns that adapt in real time to each individual viewer, delivered at scale.The platform's traction is already visible in the client roster. Brands including Česká spořitelna, KB, Allianz, and Notino use Webout's technology, as do sports clubs AC Sparta Praha and Club Brugge. A campaign for AC Sparta Praha generated 1.7 million views organically, with no paid media spend. Compared to standard video campaigns, the platform delivers up to ten times higher click-through rates and a completion rate of 95%. The twelve-person team posted revenue exceeding €600,000 in 2025."Video personalisation is going to become the default in digital communication. Our platform shows brands that video isn't just about attention, it's about real revenue. The US market is the natural next move. It's the largest, the most open to innovation, and we see a particularly strong opportunity in the sports segment," says Michal Orsava, co-founder of Webout.Built for scale, proven in the fieldOrsava relocated to San Francisco ahead of this round to build out the US operation directly. Webout is targeting enterprise clients and sports clubs in the US market, with a Series A planned for the end of 2027."Webout is exactly what we look for in an investment. An experienced team that has built a scalable platform on advanced technology. Hyper-personalisation is only going to grow in marketing – and they're well ahead of where the market is heading," says Radim Kocourek, Managing Partner of JIC Ventures."The team has deep domain expertise and extraordinary drive. Combined with a clear goal of breaking into the US market — including the sports segment — it was a strong signal for us to invest," adds Miloš Sochor, Managing Partner of JIC Ventures.This is the second investment by the new JIC Ventures fund , which launched in April 2026. The €16.3 million fund plans to invest in twenty early-stage startups from Central and Eastern Europe over the next four years. Alongside capital, founders gain access to a network of experienced founders, mentors, and ecosystem partners built over the past twenty years around the JIC innovation agency.

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