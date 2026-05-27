Airbyte Launches Context Store to Fix AI Agents’ Core Production Failure

CEO and Co-Founder, Michel Tricot & Jean Lafleur, COO and Co-Founder Airbyte Automation Builder

Airbyte's CEO argues AI agents fail in production because they waste tokens assembling context at runtime. His fix: pre-index data into a unified Context Store.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airbyte, the data movement platform used by thousands of companies to move billions of records a day, has launched Airbyte Agents — a new product built around an infrastructure pattern called the Context Store that the company says aims to resolve the root cause of AI agent failures in production environments.The Five-API-Call TrapMichel Tricot, CEO and co-founder of Airbyte, argues that the failure is architectural, not computational. When an agent answers a business question — such as the status of a client renewal — it typically makes five or six sequential application programming interface (API) calls across Salesforce, Zendesk, HubSpot, Slack, and contract tools before it can reason over the result.“The models are smart enough,” says Tricot. “The problem is that we keep handing brilliant reasoning engines terrible data and expecting good results.”Each sequential call:Adds latencyBurns tokens on raw, developer-formatted data the model often does not needReturns stale or contradictory results when systems were updated at different timesFails if any single API is rate-limited, paginated, or downWhy New Protocols Don’t Fix ItTricot calls this “runtime context assembly” and says it is the central failure mode of enterprise agents today, one that neither better prompts nor orchestration frameworks can fix. He also notes that Model Context Protocol (MCP) does not resolve it: “A stack of MCPs still forces your agent to hunt through systems one at a time, burn tokens on raw data, and miss how any of it connects. MCP gives you access. It does not give you understanding.”The Context Store: Moving Work UpstreamThe Context Store inverts this approach. Rather than assembling context at query time, it continuously replicates and pre-indexes data from all business systems into a unified layer where records about the same entity — a customer in Salesforce, their tickets in Zendesk, their contract in billing — are already matched and linked. When an agent queries this store, it makes one call and receives clean, structured data in under a second.“Your business becomes a living model,” Tricot says. “Every entity, from every system, all in one place. The whole picture stays fresh in the background. Any capable agent can reason across all of it in a single query.”Tricot says agents using the Context Store make 40% fewer tool calls and consume up to 80% fewer tokens, reducing latency and cost at scale.From Pattern to ProductAirbyte Agents ships the Context Store alongside three interfaces: a software development kit (SDK) for engineers, an MCP integration for AI clients such as Claude and ChatGPT, and a no-code builder for business teams. Tricot says the underlying pattern is model-agnostic and expects it to become standard data infrastructure.“The data industry learned this lesson a decade ago,” he says. “The hardest part of any data problem is never the compute. It’s getting the right data, in the right shape, to the right place, at the right time.”About AirbyteAirbyte makes data available and actionable to everyone, everywhere. Founded in 2020 by Michel Tricot and Jean Lafleur through Y Combinator (W20), the company established itself as the leading open source data movement platform, with 600-plus connectors. It has built on this foundation as the context layer for production-grade AI agents. Airbyte Agents is generally available now at www.airbyte.com/agents

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