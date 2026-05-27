Venustas Introduces Its Integrated Heating Technology System Designed for More Reliable Everyday Warmth

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Venustas unveils an integrated heating technology system combining Heatwave™, PowerCore™, GrapheneX™, and SilverShield™ for reliable everyday warmth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As heated apparel continues to grow in popularity, more consumers are beginning to look beyond simple “heating” features and pay closer attention to what truly creates a reliable warming experience in real winter conditions.Many heated jackets look impressive at first glance. The buttons light up. The heat settings sound powerful. Product pages promise “all-day warmth.” But after extended use outdoors, people often start noticing the real differences between products: how quickly warmth arrives, how evenly heat is distributed, how long comfort lasts in wind and cold, and whether the garment still feels lightweight and wearable throughout the day.For Venustas, these questions have shaped the brand’s approach to heated apparel from the very beginning. Rather than focusing on a single heating feature, Venustas has developed an integrated warming system built around four core technologies — Heatwave™, PowerCore™, GrapheneX™, and SilverShield™ — designed to work together to create a more balanced, dependable, and wearable warming experience.“Our goal has never been to create heat that only sounds impressive on paper,” said Michael, founder of Venustas. “We wanted to create warmth people can truly rely on in everyday life, whether they’re commuting, working outdoors, camping, or simply spending more time outside comfortably.”Designed Around Real-World WearabilityOne of the most common frustrations with heated apparel is inconsistency. Some garments heat unevenly, some feel bulky after prolonged wear, and others struggle to maintain stable warmth during changing weather conditions.Venustas developed its technology platform to address these real-life challenges through a system-based approach.Venustas Heatwave™: Faster and More Consistent HeatingVenustas Heatwave™ is a multi-layer heating platform designed to improve warm-up speed and thermal uniformity. It utilizes carbon-fiber heating elements composed of 12,000 high-strength fibers from Japan’s Toray Group to enable more even heat distribution across the garment, supporting faster warm-up and more balanced thermal performance. The system is supported by intelligent chip control and NTC temperature sensors that regulate heat output in real time, helping maintain stable temperature control while improving energy efficiency, safety, and comfort under changing conditions. Each heating module is also validated through durability testing, including over 10,000 bending cycles and up to 100 machine wash cycles without significant performance degradation.Venustas PowerCore™: Built for Stable Everyday PerformancePowerCore™ is developed as a dedicated energy system for heated apparel to support stable thermal output in real-world use. It integrates ETL-certified LG battery cells with intelligent safety and temperature protection systems to continuously monitor performance and help prevent overheating. The system supports 2.5-hour fast charging and, in selected premium models, includes Type-C input and output functionality for added flexibility. Designed for long-term use, it maintains stable output across thousands of charge cycles while remaining compact and lightweight. The focus is on consistent energy delivery rather than maximum output, supporting sustained warmth throughout daily wear.Venustas GrapheneX™: Lightweight Thermal ComfortGrapheneX™ is designed to optimize thermal regulation while maintaining breathability and lightweight wearability. The material helps distribute heat more evenly within the garment, reducing temperature variation and supporting a more consistent warming experience. It also improves thermal efficiency by retaining heat while limiting overheating, resulting in a lighter overall wear profile. The structure enhances airflow to reduce heat and moisture buildup during extended use and helps reduce static in dry, cold conditions. Graphene-related far-infrared properties further contribute to a more uniform warmth experience in real-world conditions.Venustas SilverShield™: Enhanced Heat RetentionSilverShield™ is a heat-reflective lining system designed to improve heat retention in real outdoor environments. It uses silver-ion fibers to help reflect and retain body heat, enhancing thermal efficiency in cold and windy conditions without adding bulk. The lightweight structure maintains breathability and airflow during extended wear. In addition, it provides antibacterial and odor-control properties to support freshness over repeated use and washing, while maintaining functional performance over time.More Than Heat. Designed for Everyday Confidence.For Venustas, technology is not the final goal. The focus is on creating heated apparel that integrates naturally into everyday life. Whether during winter commutes, outdoor work, camping trips, hiking adventures, or changing seasonal weather, the brand believes heated apparel should feel dependable, wearable, and effortless — not bulky or overly technical. As the heated apparel category continues to evolve, Venustas aims to keep refining its warming system through continuous material innovation, battery development, and real-world performance testing. Because ultimately, great heated apparel is not just about producing heat. It is about helping people move through everyday life more comfortably and confidently.About VenustasFounded with the belief that no environment should limit outdoor experiences, Venustas specializes in heated apparel designed for everyday comfort and real-world performance. The brand combines advanced heating technology, lightweight materials, and wearable design to create products that help people stay warm without sacrificing mobility or comfort. Today, Venustas serves customers worldwide across commuting, outdoor recreation, workwear, and lifestyle applications.To learn more, visit Venustas Official Website Media & partnership inquiries: cooperation@venustas.com

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