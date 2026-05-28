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The Business Research Company's Industrial Tanks Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $35.04 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The industrial tanks market has been showing strong growth recently, driven by various industrial demands and infrastructure developments. As industries expand and evolve, the need for efficient and reliable storage solutions becomes increasingly critical. Here, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional prospects, and emerging trends shaping the future of industrial tanks.

Current and Future Market Size of the Industrial Tanks Market

The industrial tanks market has experienced significant growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $25.26 billion in 2025 to $26.92 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth during the historical period has largely been fueled by increased oil and gas production, industrialization in emerging economies, expanding chemical manufacturing sectors, more water and wastewater management projects, and the use of traditional steel and concrete tanks.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $35.04 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. This forecasted expansion is driven by rising demand for advanced materials such as fiberglass and polyethylene, growth in renewable energy and chemical storage requirements, the adoption of smart tank monitoring technologies, stricter environmental and safety regulations, and growth in urban infrastructure and water storage initiatives. Key trends anticipated during this period include greater use of corrosion-resistant materials, increased preference for modular and customizable tank designs, wider adoption of automated monitoring and safety systems, and a focus on expanding storage capacity for industrial liquids and gases while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Defining Industrial Tanks and Their Role in Industry

Industrial tanks are large-scale containers designed for storing, processing, or transporting liquids, gases, or bulk materials within industrial environments. These tanks play a vital role in safely holding or managing substances such as chemicals, water, fuels, and even food products. Their use helps improve operational efficiency, maintain adherence to safety standards, and prevent contamination or leakage risks in industrial processes.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Industrial Tanks Market

One of the primary forces driving the industrial tanks market is the growing demand from the oil and gas sector. This industry involves exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of petroleum and natural gas, which are essential for energy production and as raw materials for various applications. As oil and gas operations expand, along with the chemical manufacturing industry, there is an increasing need for reliable storage solutions that can accommodate large volumes while ensuring safety and process continuity.

Industrial tanks are well-suited to meet these needs, offering features such as corrosion resistance, pressure tolerance, and temperature control, which are critical in handling challenging substances. For instance, in January 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. refinery atmospheric distillation capacity increased to 18.4 million barrels per calendar day, up from 18.0 million barrels per day in 2023. This growth in refining capacity underscores the rising demand for industrial tanks to support oil and gas infrastructure.

Regional Opportunities and Growth in the Industrial Tanks Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the industrial tanks market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to outpace other regions in growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics and regional expansion potentials.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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