Bar accepting applications for four Judicial Nominating Commissions

Seats are available on the Third, Eighth, 10th, and 16th circuits JNCs

The Florida Bar has the opportunity to nominate attorneys for vacancies on the following Judicial Nominating Commissions:

The Florida Bar has the opportunity to nominate three lawyers for each Judicial Nominating Commission to the governor for his appointment. Applicants must be members of The Florida Bar engaged in the practice of law and a resident of the territorial jurisdiction served by the commission to which the member is applying. Commissioners are not eligible for state judicial office for vacancies filled by the JNC on which they sit for two years following completion of their term.

Applications will be accepted until close of business on Friday, July 31. Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of an application. Screening committees of the Board of Governors will review all JNC applications. The Executive Committee will then make recommendations to the Board of Governors.

Persons interested in applying for any of these vacancies may download the Florida Bar’s JNC Application for Appointment to begin the application process. If you require assistance, please call Bar headquarters at 850-561-5788 or email [email protected].