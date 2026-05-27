Way to Go Builders Completes Custom Pool and Spa Project in Porter Ranch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Way to Go Builders Inc., one of the premier pool builders in Los Angeles , has officially completed a custom pool remodel for the Dunn family in Porter Ranch, California. The just-completed project showcases the company's ability to combine sleek geometric design with sophisticated residential engineering to really create an upscale destination from a blank canvas.When the Dunn family came to Way to Go Builders with their clear and powerful vision, they wanted to transform an unused and barren backyard into a higher-quality outdoor living space. They wanted a modern swimming pool and spa setup surrounded by low-maintenance landscaping, with plenty of functional seating space in the family corridor for passing the day and for evening devotion, action, and enjoyment.The Client's Vision for Modern Outdoor LivingResidential lots in newer master-planned developments in the North San Fernando Valley often have little character or structural definition in their backyards, offering countless opportunities for development. The Dunn family wanted to take full advantage of the outdoor space and ensure the design is eye-catching while also being extremely functional for their busy home. The primary concerns they had were clean lines, a total immersion spa, and no more messy suburban lawns.In response to this request, the project team developed a detailed plan that divided the yard into specific areas. The swimming pool became the focal point, while the surrounding areas were designed to connect seamlessly with it, offering a blend of natural and artificial elements that create a harmonious and inviting ambiance."Homeowners looking for custom pool construction in Los Angeles want to balance visual appeal with absolute structural durability," states Joshua Farkash, Lead Project Manager at Way to Go Builders Inc. "By handling everything from initial 3D spatial design to the final structural shotcrete pour, the yard was maximized with a clean, low-maintenance design that instantly upgrades the home's overall aesthetic and day-to-day usability."Precision Design and Foothill Permitting ChallengesWith the first engineering phase a priority in the Porter Ranch community, the rolling foothill terrain meant technical accuracy was emphasized above all else. It is important to do site planning and estimate slopes at ease to prevent soil movement and future movement, and minimize structural flaws throughout the valley due to soil variation. Incorporating sophisticated 3D visual modeling capabilities, the design team seamlessly integrated the pool's clean geometric lines with the existing architecture of the home, ensuring precise water-to-deck transitions and calculating to determine optimal afternoon water exposure for swimming.Way to Go Builders, a standalone custom pool contractor in Los Angeles , managed the full compliance process through it all. Constructing a standalone pool and spa in Los Angeles County involves a difficult process of safety, zoning, and plumbing codes. The firm completed all of the structural engineering documents, technical drainage plans, and safety compliance documents directly with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety (LADBS). They kept to their schedule within the pipeline permitting process, achieving all required approvals and structural clearances on tight budgets and timelines without any administrative delays or surprises.The Construction ProcessWith these municipal permits completed and validated, in-house construction teams got to work on the property site. Way to Go Builders provided quality control from cradle to grave, proceeding through each sequential phase of the construction process.Phase 1: Excavation & Steel FrameworkHeavy machinery was used to dig out the custom geometric footprint, creating the right level of detail in the shallow entry areas and deep end zones. After the excavation, the builders laid a thick layer of high-quality steel rebar across the cavity, creating a firm structural cage designed to resist local seismic activity.Phase 2: Plumbing & Shotcrete ShellThe integrated pool and spa system was designed with independent plumbing lines that deliver high flow rates, as well as dedicated multi-zone valves. Then the utility lines were pressure-tested, and high-velocity pneumatic pressure shotcrete was used to carefully form the sharp edges of the primary shell and any structural bench details of the spa.Phase 3: Masonry & Finish TileOnce cured, concrete shells were fitted with a waterline, handpicked edge-to-edge tiles, and masonry-bolted coping around the perimeter of the pool to provide a slip-free surface. All internal surfaces of the pool and spa were then smoothly plastered with a high-quality, UV-resistant, chemical-scaling, long-lasting, wear-resistant finish for swimming pools and spas.Phase 4: Turf & Sitting Area IntegrationTo create the low-maintenance look the client requested, the entire water feature was lined with top-quality artificial turf for year-round color, eliminating the need for constant watering. Lastly, a purpose-built, stone-paved sitting area was constructed next to the pool, making it the perfect location for outdoor furniture, dining, and family members to come together.Delivery and Value EnhancementAfter thorough testing of all hydraulic lines, recycling water chemistry balancing, and final inspections certified by city officials, the pool was more than ready for the Dunn family to enjoy. The finished project delivers a dramatic transformation of the property's backyard, from a simple suburban yard to a luxury, resort-style getaway.The net benefits of this custom installation extend beyond its immediate lifestyle advantages. It is a significant long-term increase in the market equity and asset performance of the home.About Way to Go Builders Inc.Way to Go Builders Inc. is a licensed general contractor in Los Angeles County specializing in custom pool design and installation in Los Angeles, premium pool remodeling, and complete backyard transformations. The company is committed to clear pricing, strong customer service, and cutting-edge 3D visual planning – ensuring families are taken from start to finish safely. For Southern California families seeking a lifetime of beautiful, code-compliant outdoor living space that's built to last, Way to Go Builders Inc. is a trusted builder.

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