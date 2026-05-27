CEC Approves Third Major Clean Energy Project Under Opt-In Certification Program

For Immediate Release: May 26, 2026

En Español

The California Energy Commission has approved three large-scale clean energy projects totaling roughly 3,300 megawatts (MW) through the state’s Opt-In Certification program in the past year.

SACRAMENTO — The California Energy Commission (CEC) on Tuesday approved the Potentia-Viridi Battery Energy Storage System through its Opt-In Certification program, marking the third major clean energy project approved under the accelerated permitting pathway in the past year.

Levy Alameda, LLC (Levy Alameda), a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group, will construct and operate a 400 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in eastern Alameda County. Once built, the project will charge and store energy when there is excess solar or low-cost electricity on the grid and discharge up to 3,200 megawatt-hours (MWh) of stored energy when needed.

The project will strengthen statewide grid reliability and help California move closer to achieving its clean energy and climate goals. Construction is estimated to start in May 2027 and last about 18 months, helping employ an average of 97 workers per month, with a peak workforce of 127 workers per month for several months. The project will employ 18 full-time employees over the project’s estimated 35-year operational life. Additionally, Levy Alameda signed two community benefits agreements providing $925,000 to two community groups -- Tri-Valley Haven and Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance -- with the possibility of an additional $200,000 in donations, which would total $1.1 million over 20 years. Tri-Valley Haven provides critical support and services to women and children who have experienced abuse and homelessness. Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance operates a fund that supports local organizations working to improve the lives of residents in Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and Danville.

“The Opt-In Certification program proves that California can permit critical clean energy infrastructure fast while maintaining rigorous environmental review, public transparency, tribal consultation and community engagement,” said CEC Commissioner Noemi Gallardo. “In just the past year, the CEC has approved three major projects totaling roughly 3,300 megawatts of clean energy resources — tangible progress toward building the modern, reliable grid California needs.”

A rendering of the Potentia-Viridia Battery Energy Storage System project approved by the CEC. (Source: Clearway Energy Group.)

In April 2026, the CEC greenlit the Soda Mountain Solar Project, a 300 MW solar and 300 MW/1,200 MWh battery energy storage project in San Bernardino County. The Darden Clean Energy Project in rural Fresno County, approved by CEC in June 2025, is under construction and will add 1,150 MW of solar generation and 1,150 MW/4,600 MWh of battery energy storage to the grid once completed.

Projects seeking approval through the Opt-In Certification program provide community and economic benefits. Combined, these three projects total:

1,450 MW of solar generation and 1,850 MW of storage capacity, capable of storing 9,000 MWh of electricity to support grid reliability

More than 2,300 construction jobs statewide and dozens of full-time operations and maintenance jobs

More than $3 million in direct community benefits and investments

Significant long-term tax revenue for local communities and other indirect business and economic opportunities

"Process innovation matters as much as technological innovation, and Opt-In certification is a perfect example of Governor Newsom's commitment to building more, faster,” said CEC Chair David Hochschild. “California’s clean energy goals depend on the state’s ability to responsibly accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure projects.”

Authorized under Assembly Bill 205, the Opt-In Certification Program provides a consolidated state permitting option for eligible clean energy projects, supporting California’s transition to 100 percent renewable and zero-carbon retail electric sales by 2045, as required by Senate Bill 100.

About Opt-In Certification

As part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s build more, faster agenda, the state created an alternative permitting pathway for certain clean energy projects through the CEC’s Opt-In Certification program. This program is designed to accelerate the development of clean energy in California. Under the Opt-In Certification program, the CEC serves as the lead agency for the California Environmental Quality Act and will hold public meetings at or near proposed project locations to gather input on the proposed projects. Under statute, the environmental review for a project must be completed within 270 days from the point the project application is deemed complete, unless certain circumstances arise that require more time. The CEC will invite consultation with California Native American tribes, conduct public meetings in the local area, and facilitate and consider public comment throughout the process.

If the CEC approves the project, the issuance of a certificate replaces the need for most permits, certificates, or similar documents required by state, local, regional, or federal agencies to the extent permitted by federal law. If certified, the CEC monitors construction and operation of the project throughout its lifetime pursuant to established conditions of certification, including enforcement of any violations and decommissioning when appropriate.

For more information about the program, visit the Opt-In Certification Program webpage.

About Battery Storage

Safe development and operation of BESS has been and remains a top priority for California energy agencies. The CEC is part of a cross-agency collaborative convened by Governor Newsom to find opportunities to improve safety as technology continues evolving. Key initiatives include 1) an update to the California Fire Code, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2026, and included enhanced BESS safety standards, and 2) new safety protocols for the maintenance and operation of BESS facilities, approved in March 2025 by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). These and other ongoing efforts are based on the latest studies and consultation with diverse experts to keep California at the forefront of safe and reliable battery storage technology deployment.

To obtain certification, a BESS would be required to meet strict safety and environmental standards. Possible mitigation requirements include:

Compliance with top-tier safety measures, such as the California Fire Code and National Fire Protection Association standards (NFPA 855).

Ongoing collaboration with the local fire department so local first responders are fully equipped to handle potential incidents.

A dedicated command and control center outside the BESS facility for safe incident management.

Real-time environmental monitoring of air and water quality in the event of an emergency.

Deflagration panels to safely vent gases and minimize fire hazards.

Thermal infrared cameras for real-time monitoring and early detection of potential fire events.

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About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is the state's primary energy policy and planning agency. It has seven core responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying thermal power plants, investing in energy innovation, developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, and preparing for energy emergencies.