Kuvings AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer Does More Than Juice with 3-in-1 Functionality

The Kuvings AUTO10S allows users to make juice, smoothies, and sorbet using three interchangeable strainers. Green juice made using the Juice Strainer on the Kuvings AUTO10S. Mango banana smoothie made using the Smoothie Strainer on the Kuvings AUTO10S. Dragon fruit smoothie bowl made using the Sorbet Strainer on the Kuvings AUTO10S. Kuvings logo

Kuvings AUTO10S juicer, three strainers, and endless possibilities for juice, smoothies, and frozen desserts.

IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people think of a slow juicer as a kitchen appliance designed only for juice. The Kuvings AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer goes beyond traditional juicing with three interchangeable strainers for juice, smoothie, and sorbet functions. Designed as a versatile and easy clean juicer, the AUTO10S allows users to create a wider variety of recipes with a single appliance while minimizing preparation and cleanup.Juice Strainer: Real Green JuiceUsing the juice strainer, the AUTO10S cold-presses ingredients such as apple, celery, ginger, kale, and lemon into a smooth and refreshing juice. Its low-speed extraction helps minimize heat during juicing, making it an ideal apple juicer and celery juicer for everyday wellness routines.Try the Real Green Juice recipe ↓Smoothie Strainer: Mango Banana SmoothieBy switching to the smoothie strainer, the AUTO10S can also create thick, pulp-rich smoothies without the need for a separate blender. Frozen mango, banana, and coconut milk blend together in a single process, offering a convenient option for users looking for a quality juicer that can also handle everyday smoothie preparation.Try the Mango Banana Smoothie recipe ↓Sorbet Strainer: Red Dragon Fruit Smoothie BowlThe sorbet strainer transforms frozen fruits into creamy desserts and smoothie bowls without requiring additional dessert-making equipment. Frozen dragon fruit and mango create a vibrant smoothie bowl with a naturally rich texture, making the AUTO10S a practical choice for users seeking one of the best slow juicer options for more than just juice.Try the Red Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl recipe ↓Combining hands-free operation with three interchangeable strainers, the Kuvings AUTO10S is designed to support a wider range of recipes from fresh juice and smoothies to frozen fruit desserts, all with one appliance.The Kuvings AUTO10S is available through authorized Kuvings dealers and online channels worldwide. Additional recipes and product information can be found at https://kuvings.com/

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