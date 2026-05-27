CORE Launches Management Services Organization Program to Help Companies Support Employees in Crisis

CORE launches CORE MSO, a turnkey employee relief fund program for food & beverage companies - fully managed by CORE.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORE, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance to food and beverage industry families, has announced the launch of CORE MSO, a Management Services Organization program that enables restaurants and organizations to establish customized internal employee relief funds without adding administrative burden to their teams.Through CORE MSO, companies can offer structured, meaningful support to their workforce during times of personal or financial crisis while CORE manages the entire process from end to end. That includes application development, secure document collection, eligibility review, grant distribution, and reporting — all handled by CORE’s experienced team.“We know that restaurant operators want to take care of their people, but building and managing an internal relief fund takes time, expertise, and resources that most teams simply don’t have,” said Jill Chapman, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships. “CORE MSO removes those barriers entirely. Companies can focus on running their business while we make sure their employees get the help they need — quickly, fairly, and with full transparency.”A Turnkey Solution Built for the IndustryCORE MSO is designed to meet organizations where they are. Whether a company is looking to establish a new employee relief fund or formalize an existing effort, CORE tailors the program to fit the organization’s specific needs and workforce. Key features include:• Full administrative management — CORE oversees every step of the process, from intake to distribution• Compliance and fairness — Eligibility review and grant distribution follow established protocols to ensure equitable, accountable outcomes• Transparent reporting — Organizations receive regular updates and documentation on fund activity• Nonprofit credibility — CORE holds Candid’s Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of nonprofit accountabilityBy partnering with CORE, organizations also align with a nationally recognized nonprofit that has served food and beverage families for over a decade.About CORE:CORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides financial assistance to food and beverage industry employees with children when they face qualifying life-altering circumstances. CORE holds Candid’s Platinum Seal of Transparency and supports families across the United States.To learn more about CORE MSO and explore how a customized relief fund can be tailored to your organization, visit www.coregives.org , or contact Jill Chapman at jill@coregives.org.

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