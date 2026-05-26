State Senate Advances Bill to Hold Illegal Dumping Violators Accountable

Sacramento, CA – In a bipartisan vote, the California State Senate has voted unanimously to advance Senate Bill (SB) 1218 by Senator Jesse Arreguín, which requires the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to refuse to renew the registration of a vehicle if the registered owner or lessee has outstanding illegal dumping penalties.

Speaking on the Senate floor during the vote on the bill, Senator Arreguin highlighted why this bill is needed, saying “despite significant investments across many jurisdictions in cleaning up illegal dumping, enforcement remains the critical missing component. SB 1218 provides a proven, straightforward solution…establishing a meaningful consequence for unpaid citations.”

Under current law, the DMV denies vehicle registration renewals for delinquent parking tickets and similar fines. SB 1218 builds on this proven enforcement model by adding unpaid illegal dumping penalties to the list of violations that can trigger a registration hold. By tying compliance to vehicle registration, the bill creates a meaningful incentive for offenders to resolve outstanding citations and disincentivizes the behavior.

Illegal dumping in California has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic, placing growing strain on local communities. Between 2021 and 2024, Oakland issued nearly 3,000 illegal dumping citations totaling about $1.3 million in fines. However, according to a report last month from the Oakland City Auditor, last year only $16,000 in fines were collected after spending $12 million on illegal dumping and picking up over 7 million pounds of waste.

In a recent interview with CBS News Bay Area, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee touted Senator Arreguin’s leadership on illegal dumping, highlighting the bill as an effective tool for enforcement, one of the “three Es” to address illegal dumping – eradication, education, and enforcement. The City of Oakland, a sponsor of SB 1218, has also taken recent action to deter illegal dumping through doubling local fines.

Supporters argue that the bill not only protects neighborhoods and the environment, but also promotes fairness. Law-abiding residents should not shoulder the financial burden created by those who illegally dispose of waste. By strengthening enforcement and improving fine collection, SB 1218 aims to deter future violations while helping cities recover costs associated with cleanup and code enforcement.