Senate Approves Sen. Blakespear’s Bill to Improve E-Bike Labeling, Consumer Protections

SB 1167 makes clear that electric vehicles too powerful or fast to meet the definition of an e-bike are not to be marketed or sold as e-bikes

SACRAMENTO – The Senate on Monday passed legislation by Sen. Catherine S. Blakespear, D-Encinitas, to address misrepresentation in the e-bike marketplace and strengthen consumer protections around how electric bicycles are marketed and sold.

The legislation prevents manufacturers and sellers from labeling an electric vehicle as an e-bike if it doesn’t meet the requirements of an e-bike. California law defines an e-bike as having no more than 750 watts of power and going no faster than 20 mph on a throttle or 28 mph when pedal assisted.

“E-bikes have become so popular that the term e-bike has been used broadly to describe and sell all types of two-wheeled vehicles with electric motors, including ones that can go as fast as mopeds or motorcycles,” Sen. Blakespear said. “SB 1167 brings clarity to the e-bike marketplace, so consumers know if they are buying an e-bike or something else that goes much faster and carries greater risk.”

The popularity of e-bikes has raised safety concerns across California as they have flooded city streets. Faster two-wheeled vehicles, such as mopeds or motorcycles, require licenses and specific safety gear, while e-bikes are regulated essentially the same as bicycles.

The fastest e-bikes‚ defined as Class 3‚ cannot legally be ridden by anyone under the age of 16. However‚ many people don’t know what class of e-bike they are buying‚ what its top speed is or whether it is even an e-bike.

SB 1167 expressly states that misrepresenting faster electric vehicles as e-bikes is false advertising that can be prosecuted. In addition, sellers of faster and/or more powerful vehicles would be required to inform consumers that they don’t meet the definition of an e-bike and therefore require vehicle registrations and licenses to operate.

Every e-bike sold in the state would be required to have a label on its frames facing skyward‚ so it is easy to see and read‚ identifying what class of e-bike it is and the maximum speed it can go. Law enforcement would be required to include label information on incident reports.

The legislation is co-sponsored by CalBike, PeopleForBikes, Streets For All and Streets Are For Everyone.

SB 1067, which passed on bipartisan 37-0 vote, goes next to the Assembly for consideration.

Sen. Blakespear represents Senate District 38, which covers northern San Diego County and southern Orange County. To learn more about the district and Sen. Blakespear, visit her Senate website.