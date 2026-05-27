Croxel Launches Precision Thermal Product Line, Introducing HTS and RPC Systems

Croxel's Precision Thermal product line: the HTS Heated Tip Syringe System (left) and the RPC Rapid PreCure System (right). Now available through the Croxel catalog. The HTS Heated Tip Syringe System in operating mode, showing the controller, smart holder, and handpiece. The RPC Rapid PreCure System in operating mode, showing the controller and syringe heater/cooler unit.

Croxel's new Precision Thermal line launches with HTS for localized tip heating and RPC for programmable multi-phase thermal cycling.

Precision and repeatability are the difference between a process that scales and one that doesn't. Our Precision Thermal line brings that discipline to industrial thermal control.” — Albert Garvett, Co-Founder and CEO, Croxel Inc.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Croxel Inc. today announced the commercial launch of its Precision Thermal product line, a new family of high-precision temperature control instruments for industrial process applications. The line debuts with two systems available now through the Croxel catalog: the HTS Heated Tip Syringe System for localized tip heating in dispensing applications, and the RPC Rapid PreCure System for programmable multi-phase thermal cycling. Both systems are available as complete kits or as individual components.The ProblemOn many production floors, precise temperature control sits at the edge of the process: a syringe tip that needs to stay at a narrow setpoint, an adhesive or material that requires a specific heating and cooling profile before the next step can begin. The available options often force a trade-off. General-purpose heaters lack the accuracy or localization the application demands. Hot plates and ovens are slow and heat far more material than necessary. Manual workflows introduce operator variability that shows up downstream as scrap, rework, or inconsistent product.The HTS and RPC systems were designed to remove that trade-off. Both deliver repeatable, accurate thermal control with the workflow integration manufacturing operators actually need on the floor.The Precision Thermal line brings these capabilities to market under a unified Croxel product family, with each system addressing a distinct class of thermal process.HTS: Localized Tip Heating in SecondsThe HTS Heated Tip Syringe System provides precision heating where only the tip of a tool or applicator needs to reach setpoint. A small target zone heats from ambient to a precise temperature in under five seconds, while surrounding materials stay at ambient. This eliminates the wait time and bulk-heating waste of warming an entire fixture or workpiece.HTS technical characteristics:• Temperature range: 50–80°C• Heat-up time: under 5 seconds• Control accuracy: ±2.5°C• Smart holder with automatic standby detection: the system drops to standby when the handpiece is at rest and recovers to setpoint when picked up• Dual handpiece configuration in the complete kit, enabling uninterrupted operation when one handpiece is in service• USB Device (Type-C) and USB Host (Type-A) connectivity• Universal input power: 100–240 VAC, 50/60 HzRPC: Programmable Multi-Phase Thermal CyclingThe RPC Rapid PreCure System addresses processes that require more than a single setpoint. Using thermoelectric (Peltier) technology, the RPC delivers both heating and cooling and executes user-defined multi-phase profiles automatically. The operator loads the recipe; the system runs the full cycle without further intervention. This eliminates the variability that manual timing and temperature management introduce into pre-cure and conditioning workflows.RPC technical characteristics:• Temperature range: -5 to +80°C• Control accuracy: ±2.5°C• Thermal method: Thermoelectric (Peltier) heating and cooling• Recipe capacity: 1 recipe, 4 phases• Phase duration: 0–3600 seconds per phase• USB Device (Type-C) and USB Host (Type-A) connectivity• Universal input power: 100–240 VAC, 50/60 HzBuilt for Production-Floor ReliabilityBoth systems are built on robust embedded platforms designed for daily use in manufacturing environments. The product line is available as complete system kits or as individual components, and accessories, spare parts, and consumables are listed for individual purchase. Documentation, including user manuals, is published on the Croxel catalog.AvailabilityThe Precision Thermal product line is available now at croxel.com/precision-thermal , with full product detail pages, specifications, and accessories listed in the Croxel catalog at catalog.croxel.com . The HTS Gen 2 (CX2399-01) and RPC Gen 2 (CX2398-01) system kits ship as complete kits or as individual components. Inquiries from process engineers, manufacturing operations, and OEM integrators are welcome. For pricing, availability, custom configurations, or volume orders, contact Croxel's team through croxel.com/contact About Croxel Inc.Croxel Inc. is a corporation headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, providing IoT and embedded-systems product development services to medical, industrial, and infrastructure clients. Croxel partners with companies to bring connected products from concept through manufacturing, and develops its Precision Thermal product line of high-precision temperature control instruments for industrial environments.

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