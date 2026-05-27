IKWAGO Introduces WhatsApp-First AI Intake for Multilingual Business Workflows

IKWAGO logo

IKWAGO converts WhatsApp customer messages, voice notes, photos & multilingual input into structured records for listings, quotes, bookings & service workflows.

IKWAGO turns WhatsApp-style multilingual customer input into structured business-ready records.” — Steve Mayer, Director

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IKWAGO by HomesInMorocco.com has introduced a WhatsApp-first AI customer intake engine designed to help businesses convert informal multilingual customer submissions into structured, review-ready business records.The system addresses a common workflow problem: customers do not always submit information through clean forms. They often send details by WhatsApp-style text, voice notes, photos, map pins, links, short documents or incomplete messages, often in different languages.IKWAGO converts those informal submissions into structured multilingual output that can support marketplace listings, quote requests, service requests, booking enquiries, customer onboarding, sales records and approval workflows.The live demonstration shows the core IKWAGO workflow: a customer provides informal property information in a WhatsApp-style message, and IKWAGO turns that input into a polished, multilingual listing draft ready for review and publication.Although real estate is the first live demonstration use case, IKWAGO is not limited to property. The same intake model can be adapted for marketplaces, service businesses, quote-based companies, booking workflows, customer onboarding, classifieds, product submissions and other business processes where customer information must be converted into usable structured data.A key feature is IKWAGO SchemaHook, a mapping layer that aligns extracted customer data with a client’s existing database, CMS, CRM, API, approval workflow, validation rules, language fields and delivery method.Instead of requiring a company to replace its existing systems, IKWAGO is designed to prepare approved structured records for controlled delivery into the systems a client already uses.IKWAGO can operate as a hosted intake and review layer. A client may keep ownership and control of its WhatsApp number, while IKWAGO receives intake data, extracts and cleans it, translates and structures it, maps it to the required schema, and makes it available through controlled delivery options such as API pull, webhook/API push, CMS connector, CRM connector or structured export feed.The objective is simple: help businesses reduce intake friction, improve data quality, support multilingual customer submissions and turn messy customer communication into structured business records.Enterprise overview:Private demo:Contact:Info@homesinmorocco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.