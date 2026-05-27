inectaETL Expands Food ERP Data Connectivity for Customers

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Built and Proven by inecta Operations Before Bringing to Market

inectaETL serves as a bridge between a customer’s food ERP data and their existing analytics tools, managing the food-specific complexities.” — Ruth Lestina, COO of inecta

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inecta, a leading provider of ERP software designed specifically for the food and beverage industry, today announced the launch of inectaETL. The purpose-built data pipeline is designed to enhance data connectivity for its customers who use the inecta Food ERP platform, which runs on Microsoft Business Central. The Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) data pipeline now supports connectors for Fivetran, Snowflake, MotherDuck and Microsoft Fabric.

Available exclusively for new or existing inecta Food ERP implementations, this option allows customers to continue using their existing Business Intelligence (BI) stack, while inectaETL manages the food-specific data layer between Business Central and their analytics platform of choice.

From Transactional Data to Analytical Use:

Business Central records operational activity; it was not designed to produce cross-functional analysis. Moving from raw ERP data to questions such as yield variance by SKU, ingredient cost impact, or gross margin shift has typically required manual extraction or custom work in the data warehouse.

inectaETL handles that extraction layer. It pulls data from Business Central via a curated API collection, transforms it for analytical use, and loads it into the customer’s platform. The pipeline ships pre-configured for food-specific data structures such as catch weights, lot traceability, yield calculations, and posted production journals and runs on a continuous orchestration server with flexible scheduling.

Proven by inecta Operations:

inectaETL was not part of a product roadmap initiative. inecta’s own CFO and COO built it because they faced the same problem their clients face: operational data locked in a transactional system, unavailable for management reporting. inecta now runs its own management reporting — revenue, utilization, project profitability, and resource cost — directly off the ETL pipeline. The product was proven on inecta’s own data before it was offered to customers.

“We developed inectaETL to solve a challenge we faced ourselves. Our leadership team encountered the same obstacle as our customers: operational data in Business Central, with no practical way to generate management reports. After creating the pipeline and using it for our own reporting, only then did we introduce it to the market," said Ruth Lestina, COO of inecta. "inectaETL serves as a bridge between their food ERP data and their existing analytics tools, managing the food-specific complexities. This simplifies their process: no custom data warehouse, no data engineering team, and no need to switch BI platforms. We know it works because we use it ourselves."

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit inecta.com or watch a video on the solution here: YouTube.

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About inecta

inecta is a privately held software company founded in 2001 and headquartered in New York City. The company specializes in cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software designed specifically for the food and beverage industry. With a team of roughly 84 employees spread across offices on six continents, inecta serves a global client base of food manufacturers, distributors, processors, and traders. Additional information about inecta is available at www.inecta.com.

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