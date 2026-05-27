LucasE3 Names Jeff Roskam Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Roskam

Veteran ethanol industry leader to guide next chapter of growth across U.S. and Brazil operations

… look forward to innovations that provide immediate returns, and polished project delivery systems, solutions that continue to make ethanol production and product derivatives highly competitive.” — Jeff Roskam

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LucasE3 , the process engineering firm founded by Scott Lucas in 2011, today announced the appointment of Jeff Roskam as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 16, 2026. Roskam joins LucasE3 with more than three decades of leadership in the ethanol industry, spanning first- and second-generation ethanol technology, CO2 pipelines and sequestration, and regenerative agriculture.Roskam’s career in the industry began in 1992 as a Project Manager for Jeff and Rob Broin — the company now known as POET. He went on to serve as Senior Vice President of ICM and as a senior officer for two of its subsidiaries, founded a CO2 enhanced oil recovery company, served as CEO of the Kansas Alliance for Biorefining and Bioenergy, was Enogen Account Manager for Syngenta, and most recently served as President of PrairieFood. He grew up on an Iowa farm, worked as a mechanic and industrial electrician early in his career, and holds a business degree from Iowa State University — a combination of hands-on technical experience and business education that aligns directly with LucasE3’s engineering-led approach to serving ethanol producers.“I am confident that Jeff’s leadership will guide LucasE3 into its next phase of growth. His technical orientation combined with business education and experience in first- and second-generation ethanol technology, CO2 pipelines and sequestration and regenerative agriculture will add high value for all of us.Jeff shares our commitment to listening first and delivering solutions that truly benefit producers. With his experience and vision, I know LucasE3 will continue to fulfill its mission of helping ethanol facilities operate at their full potential,” said Scott Lucas, Founder of LucasE3.“I am excited to join the LucasE3 team, with their expertise and experience focused on energy efficiency and reducing carbon index. Our current and future customers can look forward to innovations that provide immediate returns, polished project delivery systems, solutions that continue to make ethanol production and its product derivatives highly competitive” said Roskam.About LucasE3LucasE3 was founded by Scott Lucas in 2011 to bring more modern and efficient methods to ethanol production, after years of watching the industry struggle with antiquated plant designs. With offices in the United States and Brazil, the firm has developed patented and proven technologies focused on energy reduction, low-energy expansion, product diversification, and efficacy improvements for existing operations. For greenfield projects, LucasE3 incorporates these solutions to deliver highly efficient plants capable of producing the highest volumes of ethanol and corn oil alongside a diversified, higher-margin product mix. The firm also offers fractional engineering support and 24/7 Rapid Response services, matching experienced process engineers to plant needs at the right times. As an independent engineering firm rather than an equipment manufacturer, LucasE3 maintains impartiality toward manufacturers and service providers, ensuring recommendations are always made in the best interest of each plant. The company’s motto, “first we listen,” reflects its commitment to understanding and solving each client’s highest-priority issues.

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