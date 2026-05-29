Variphy Releases Unified Provisioning for Webex Calling

If creating a virtual line and provisioning its device are part of the same task in someone's head, they should be part of the same task in the tool.” — Danny Tran, President, Variphy

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Variphy, a leading provider of analytics, reporting, and management tools for unified communications, today announced the general availability of Variphy Provisioning for Webex Calling , a new feature that consolidates Webex Calling provisioning tasks into a single workflow. Variphy Provisioning for Webex Calling unifies virtual line and device operations, enables inline configuration of call settings, and extends provisioning access to non-admin users.Built for teams managing Webex Calling at volume, Variphy Provisioning automates multiple operations in a single job. Creating a virtual line and provisioning its device, for example, can happen together rather than across separate sections of a typical admin console. Voicemail and other call settings can be configured at the time a virtual line is created, rather than as a separate post-creation step. Variphy Provisioning also supports delegated administration, allowing non-admin users to make changes in their own environment without requiring full admin rights."Most UC teams are doing provisioning work across three or four screens that don't share state, and small changes get routed through a central admin because the tooling assumes everyone has the same access,” said Layne Hoo, CEO at Variphy. “We wanted to fix both of those at once. Variphy Provisioning for Webex Calling brings the steps into one job and gives non-admins a safe way to do their own work.""We built this around the actual task a UC admin is trying to complete. If creating a virtual line and provisioning its device are part of the same task in someone's head, they should be part of the same task in the tool. The delegated access piece came directly from customer conversations," said Danny Tran, president of Variphy.Variphy Provisioning for Webex Calling is available now. Additional capabilities, including user management and granular role-based permissions, are planned for later this year. To learn more or start a free trial, visit variphy.com/provisioning About VariphyVariphy is the analytics and management platform for unified communications, helping enterprises and service providers report on, monitor, and manage Cisco CUCM, Webex Calling, Webex Contact Center, Microsoft Teams Phone, and Zoom Phone from a single solution.Follow Variphy on LinkedIn and YouTube, or learn more at variphy.com

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