Statistical Notice 2026/04 - BEEDS User Acceptance Testing (UAT) Environment – Statistical Taxonomy v1.3.1 FINAL

The Bank of England is pleased to announce the availability of a BEEDS User Acceptance Testing (UAT) environment for statistical reporting firms and software houses to test Bank of England Statistical Taxonomy v1.3.1 FINAL.

The UAT environment will be open from 02 June to 12 June 2026 and will run in parallel with live reporting for some firms and returns. This window provides firms and software houses with an opportunity to test submissions in the UAT environment ahead of, or alongside, the v1.3.1 implementation for LIVE submissions of end-May 2026 data, due from mid-June 2026.

Software houses are invited to participate in this UAT window; however, participation in this window will not result in inclusion in the Recognised Software House list.

Participation and Access

Statistical reporting firms will be automatically enabled for the BEEDS UAT environment using their existing BEEDS LIVE firm and user information. Firms do not need to request access by email.

Software houses wishing to participate in the UAT must request access by emailing BEEDSqueries@bankofengland.co.uk no later than 25 May 2026.

All principal and additional user details will be mirrored from the BEEDS LIVE environment.

Users will receive a temporary password via email from ‘beedsuat_donotreply’, which must be used to access the UAT environment for the first time.

Access to the BEEDS UAT environment does not grant access to the BEEDS LIVE environment.

Important Information

The Bank of England does not guarantee that the UAT environment, or any content on it, will always be available or uninterrupted and provides this service on a reasonable endeavours basis.

Support hours are 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Firms are reminded that the BEEDS UAT environment is a test environment only. Live production data should not be submitted to the UAT environment. Firms submitting live returns during this period should ensure these are submitted through the BEEDS LIVE environment.

Please be reminded that use of the Bank of England’s name in any promotional or marketing material, including press releases, requires prior approval from the Bank’s Press Office.

As previously communicated in green notice 2024/01 and statistical notice 2025/06 regarding updates to the statistical taxonomy and Data Point Model, the Bank’s Statistical Utility Tool will be withdrawn and will not be updated to support version 1.3.1. Firms are therefore expected to ensure that appropriate alternative arrangements are in place for the generation of XBRL submissions ahead of the live implementation of version 1.3.1.

Further Information

A summary of all Statistical Notice items that are yet to come into effect is available on the statistical notices page. Statistical Notices should be received by all those responsible for the completion of Bank of England returns. To amend the circulation list, please subscribe.