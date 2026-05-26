Despite Soaring Gas Prices, Local Mover Opens in Orange County

College HUNKS expands and brings new jobs Darlene Razo, Owner of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving in Orange County

The new franchise, owned by Darlene Razo, will create 10 local jobs and establish the company’s first dedicated location serving Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite rising gas prices putting pressure on transportation- dependent industries, College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is continuing its expansion with a new location in Orange County, driven by strong population growth and increasing demand for moving and junk removal services.

The new franchise, owned by Darlene Razo, will create 10 local jobs and establish the company’s first dedicated location serving Orange County.

“Orange County continues to attract new residents, and that’s fueling consistent demand,” said Darlene Razo, owner of the new local College HUNKS franchise. “With disciplined operations and a focus on efficiency, we’re scaling in a sustainable way.”

Razo’s path to entrepreneurship was fueled by her passion for serving the local community. While working for Orange County Child Support Services, she discovered College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving and was inspired by the company’s commitment to helping people through important life transitions while giving back locally.

“I have a deep passion for helping people, and moving often marks the beginning of a new chapter in someone’s life,” said Razo. “Being able to support families during those transitions while serving the community is what made this opportunity so meaningful to me.”

As fuel prices continue to rise, Razo says operational discipline will be key to maintaining growth.

“We have to be intentional about how we manage fuel, from tracking usage in the field to minimizing waste,” she said. “That discipline will allow us to stay efficient and continue growing, even as costs fluctuate.”

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving—short for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service—has grown to nearly 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. The company also prioritizes social impact: for every job completed, two meals are donated to U.S. Hunger, totaling more than five million meals to date. Additionally, items collected are recycled or donated whenever possible, reducing landfill waste and supporting local nonprofits.

For more information visit: https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/anaheim/moving/

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.



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