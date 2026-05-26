INTOO’s Outplacement Platform Recognized for Excellence in Human Resources Solutions

Redesigned career transition platform drives significant increases in coaching engagement

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO, a global leader in outplacement services, is proud to announce it has been named a winner of the Bronze Award for Achievement in Human Resources Solutions in the 11th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Achievement. The award comes from a globally participated program that recognizes achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. The award was given in recognition of results from the redesign of INTOO’s Your Next Step career transition platform.

“We redesigned the Your Next Step platform to make it unmistakably clear that our live chat is powered by real career coaches, not AI,” said Lisa Ramirez, Chief Technology Officer. “By surfacing coach expertise at the moment of connection, explaining how chat supports career strategy, and highlighting it during onboarding, we removed friction that previously held job seekers back from using one of the most valuable features on the platform.”

Achievement Highlights:

• Measurable, sustained, year-over-year engagement growth across core coaching services: +25% chat usage, +103% strategic career guidance conversations, +33% in-chat resume reviews, and +42% interview preparation engagements, while maintaining a 4.8/5 satisfaction rating at a higher scale.

• Expanded learning and development impact through approximately 300% growth in webinar offerings, driving a 26% increase in attendance and a 51% increase in repeat participation per attendee, demonstrating sustained value and behavioral change.

“These results show that when job seekers clearly understand the ways they can access and benefit from human support, they use it and they come back for more,” said Mira Greenland, Chief Revenue Officer. “The enhanced Your Next Step platform doesn’t just improve engagement metrics; it delivers measurable impact for people at a critical moment in their careers, while clearly differentiating us in the outplacement market.”

View the full list of winners here: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/winners/

The Globee® Awards for Achievement recognize accomplishments across a wide range of categories, reflecting excellence in business performance, leadership, innovation, operational success, and measurable impact across industries.

San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards, commented, “Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements across diverse areas of business and the workplace. Your accomplishments reflect a commitment to excellence, progress, and measurable impact.”

About INTOO

INTOO is the outplacement and career development flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions in 130+ countries, bringing decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 25,000 companies worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organizes 10 awards programs recognizing achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. These include programs focused on: Achievement, Artificial Intelligence, Business, Cybersecurity, Leadership, Innovation, Impact, Excellence, Technology, and Pioneers. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

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