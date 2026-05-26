U.S., Irish Air Corps Forge New Training Partnership

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. -- A delegation of Airmen from Twentieth Air Force and Air Force Global Strike Command visited the Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin to coordinate a training partnership agreement, June 22-29, 2024. This new partnership builds on the cooperation between the U.S. Air Force and the Irish Air Corps, aiming to enhance operational knowledge and flight safety through shared training experiences.

“Partnerships like these are essential for advancing our capabilities and enhancing flight safety,” said Col. Philip Bryant, commander, 582nd Helicopter Group. “By sharing knowledge and techniques, we can better prepare our pilots for the challenges they will face.”

Following the visit to Ireland, two Irish AW-139 helicopter pilots attended the U.S. Air Force High Alpine Advanced Flying Technique (HAAFT) course at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 5-19, 2024.

HAAFT is an approximately 53-hour, eight-day course that trains helicopter aircrew to handle power-limited conditions and a reduced margin for error. It forces them, in a controlled manner, to operate their aircraft near, to and from challenging terrain features at high-density altitudes. The training emphasizes exposure to flight regimes and terminal area complications not available during initial or mission qualification training.

“Our nations now share a common helicopter platform in the MH-139, and this new partnership allows us to share knowledge and procedures that we have learned and honed over the eighteen years we have been operating our AW139 fleet,” said Commandant Finbar Mc Ardle, 301 Sqn Commander, No 3 Operations Wing, Irish Air Corp. “However, while we both share a modern helicopter type, it was a true privilege to complete the HAFT course on an iconic aircraft such as the UH-1N Huey!”

During their visit, the Irish pilots, Commander Finbar McArdle and Commander Stephen Byrne, were also able to share their experiences flying the AW-139, which that IAC has flown for 17 years. These insights are expected to save countless manhours and enhance flight safety as the U.S. Air Force transitions to the MH-139.

“We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Irish Air Corps in the future and finding new ways to train alongside each other and learn from each other’s experiences,” said Bryant. “Their experience flying the AW-139 will be incredibly beneficial as we train our pilots for the integration of the MH-139 Grey Wolf.”

The exchange enriched both nations’ pilots with valuable experience and knowledge. Both parties are eager to continue this partnership and find new ways to train alongside each other. The next group of IAC pilots to attend Malmstrom’s HAAFT course is scheduled for early 2025.