Retired Soldier Selected as Team Army Ultimate Champion Competitor for 2026 Warrior Games

UNION CITY, Ga. – May 20, 2026 – Following more than 20 years of service, retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Tallman is preparing to represent Team Army in one of the 2026 Warrior Games’ most physically and mentally demanding events.

Tallman was selected as Team Army’s Ultimate Champion competitor, a multi-discipline competition that tests athletes across eight individual sporting events throughout the Warrior Games, requiring versatility, endurance, adaptability and mental toughness.

For Tallman, the selection represents far more than athletic performance.

“Being selected as Team Army’s Ultimate Champion competitor means a great deal to me both personally and professionally,” Tallman said. “Personally, it represents how far I’ve come through recovery.”

Tallman retired May 24, 2026, after serving more than two decades in special operations and intelligence, including multiple combat deployments. Over time, the cumulative toll of a high operational tempo and combat-related stressors affected both his physical and mental health, ultimately leading him to a Soldier Recovery Unit through the Army Recovery Care Program.

During recovery, adaptive sports became a turning point for him.

“They gave me structure again, a mission to work toward, and a way to channel adversity into growth,” Tallman said.

Now, as he prepares for the Ultimate Champion competition, Tallman says the challenge itself is what motivates him most.

“It pushes competitors to be versatile mentally and physically across multiple disciplines,” he said. “It requires adaptability, composure under pressure and the ability to keep performing when you’re exhausted. That mindset mirrors both military service and recovery.”

In addition to preparing for the Ultimate Champion competition, Tallman recently participated in Army Team Sports Camp alongside his Warrior Games teammates.

“The training camp has been one of the most motivating experiences of my recovery journey,” Tallman said. “Being around other Soldiers who understand the physical and invisible wounds of service creates a unique environment where people push each other to succeed while also supporting one another through challenges.”

Tallman said group sports reinforced the importance of trust, communication and teamwork, lessons that continue to translate from military service into recovery and competition.

“Everyone brings different strengths, experiences and obstacles,” he said. “Learning how to work together under pressure is something that directly connects military service, sports and recovery.”

Throughout his recovery journey, Tallman said the Warrior Ethos played a significant role in shaping his mindset, particularly the commitment to never quit and never accept defeat.

“Recovery can feel like a long and difficult fight,” Tallman said. “The Warrior Ethos reminded me that resilience is not about never struggling. It’s about continuing to move forward despite the struggle.”

Tallman credits the Army recovery community, teammates, mentors and family for helping him continue forward, while adaptive sports helped rebuild both confidence and connection.

“Adaptive sports became more than competition,” he said. “They became part of rebuilding my life, my mindset and my sense of belonging.”

As Team Army prepares to compete in San Antonio, Tallman remains focused not only on athletic performance, but also on continuing to serve through mentorship and example.

“If sharing my journey or competing at Warrior Games can help another Soldier find hope, purpose or motivation to keep moving forward, then that’s part of continuing to serve,” Tallman said.

For Tallman, competing as Team Army’s Ultimate Champion is not simply about testing physical ability. It is an opportunity to represent resilience, recovery and the continued evolution of service beyond the uniform.