IQRUSH RESEARCH SHOWS WHY AI VISIBILITY MEASUREMENT REQUIRES STATISTICAL CONFIDENCE

Published research from IQRush finds that unstable AI visibility measurement can lead brands and agencies to waste time and money acting on unreliable signals

AI visibility cannot be treated like a fixed score from a small number of prompts. These systems are stochastic, which means results vary naturally across runs.” — said Ron Sielinski, Chief Data Scientist at IQRush.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IQRush, the AI visibility measurement platform for generative search, today highlighted its published research on measuring AI search visibility, showing that the industry approaches to visibility measurement produce unstable and misleading results when they rely on limited sampling or single-run analysis. As an extension, industry case studies present unreliable measurements as deterministic.

The published paper, Quantifying Uncertainty in AI Visibility: A Statistical Framework, examines how brands appear across major AI-driven discovery platforms and finds that answer engine outputs can vary significantly across repeated runs of the same prompt even when asked minutes apart. Without mathematical rigor, the results are noise and offer limited insight.

“AI visibility cannot be treated like a fixed score from a small number of prompts,” said Ron Sielinski, Chief Data Scientist at IQRush. “These systems are stochastic, which means results vary naturally across runs. Our research shows why repeated sampling, confidence intervals, and convergence-based methods are necessary to determine whether an observed change is real or simply normal variation. Visibility only matters if you know how reliable the measurement is.

As generative AI becomes a more common way for users to research products and services, brands are paying closer attention to how they appear in AI-generated answers. But unlike traditional search, generative search is probabilistic; meaning results can vary across runs, models, topics, and time periods. The research suggests that visibility measurements used in the market today overstate precision and cause marketing teams to act on noise rather than reliable signals.

After 18 months of scaled testing, IQRush’s AI visibility measurement platform helps brands and agencies measure with precision across major AI search models to better understand how content performs in AI-generated answers and predict future citation likelihood with 92% accuracy.

“As AI-driven discovery becomes more important, brands and agencies need measurement they can trust,” said Todd Paris, Co-founder and CEO of IQRush. “If visibility measurement is unstable, teams risk spending time and money on changes that are not actually improving performance. This research proves the need for a new approach to measurement that helps marketers get the most from AI search.”

For more information about IQRush and its AI visibility measurement platform, visit www.iqrush.ai.

About IQRush

IQRush provides an AI visibility measurement platform that helps brands and agencies understand how they appear in AI-generated answers across major AI search platforms. The platform combines visibility measurement, predictive insights, and testing capabilities to help organizations improve how their brands are represented in AI-driven discovery experiences.

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