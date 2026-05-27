Virtual Building Studio Returns to AIA26: Bring a Live Project, Get a Team + AI Workflows in 60 Minutes

VBS to Exhibit at AIA 2026 in San Diego, CA, USA.

At Booth #4539, June 11–12, bring your project challenge and walk away with a tailored team and AI-powered workflow in under an hour.

Architecture firms are carrying more work with smaller teams and tighter deadlines. Bring us the project that’s stalled, and we’ll build the team and AI workflows around it before the meeting ends.” — Ar. Ankit Kansara, Founder and CEO, Virtual Building Studio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 11 years of working with US architecture firms has given Virtual Building Studio (VBS) a clear view of where projects actually stall and a sharper view of why the conventional answers, hiring and outsourcing, have stopped solving for it. At AIA26, the company will put that view on the exhibit floor in the form of a direct invitation to attending AEC firms: bring a live project that is not moving, and VBS will configure a dedicated team and the AI workflows to move it. In 60 minutes.

The commitment marks the firm's 3rd consecutive year at the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design and the next step in a 3-year build. The 2024 debut introduced VBS's embedded delivery model to US architecture practices. The 2025 return centered on the rollout of AI-powered production workflows across the documentation lifecycle. AIA26 fuses both into a single demonstration: the team and the workflow, configured around a problem the firm itself defines, in real time.

The pain points the booth is designed to address are familiar to anyone running an AEC practice. Hiring cycles that run 90 days against project deadlines that run weeks. Permit timelines compressed by jurisdictions that no longer wait. Coordination models that stall when an MEP package arrives late. Documentation backlogs that hold up entire phases. Reality-capture deliverables waiting on a survey team booked 3 weeks out. The conventional response in each case is some combination of overtime, declined projects, or a recruitment cycle that lands long after the bottleneck has cost something.

VBS, a Global Delivery Infrastructure company built specifically for architecture, MEP, and reality capture firms, was designed against that pattern. Its production capability spans the full project lifecycle. From early-stage zoning analysis and code feasibility, through design documentation and permit drawings, into coordinated BIM modeling, clash detection, MEP coordination, 4D scheduling and 5D cost integration, and out through Scan-to-BIM and as-built modeling. The breadth is deliberate: the firms VBS works with rarely have problems that stay neatly inside one phase, and the company's delivery system has been engineered to absorb a project at whichever stage it surfaces.

The team itself draws from a 500+ professional bench representing the top 1% of architecture talent, operating under ISO 9001 and 27001 certified delivery practice across more than 4,000 projects delivered for 200+ US architecture firms.

Inside the 60-Minute Session at Booth #4539

What attending firms experience at the booth is the front end of a three-step engagement VBS has refined across more than 2,000 delivered projects:

1. At the booth (60 minutes): Attending firms hand over a live project and walk through it with VBS — defining scope, surfacing the bottleneck, and producing a shared diagnostic on where the work is stalled.

2. Post-AIA: VBS delivers a complete execution plan tailored to the project — covering project scope, the dedicated team structure, AI workflow mapping, and delivery timeline.

3. On engagement (60 minutes): Once the firm greenlights the plan, the dedicated team and AI workflows are deployed and ready inside the hour — VBS's standard team-build capability, productized over 11 years.

Sessions can be booked in advance or accommodated walk-in across both days. The VBS senior team will staff Booth #4539 across June 11–12 — Ar. Ankit Kansara, Founder and CEO; Sounak Banerjee, EVP of Sales; Obi Anaele, VP of Sales; and Manish Dey, AVP of Sales — leading sessions and available for media conversations at the San Diego Convention Center.

Pre-book a session or learn more about VBS at AIA26

About Virtual Building Studio

Virtual Building Studio (VBS) is a Global Delivery Infrastructure company for AEC firms. We embed AI-powered production teams across the full project lifecycle design documentation, permit drawings, coordinated models, Scan to BIM and as-built modeling — aligned to your standards, tools, and review cycles. We deliver across architecture, MEP BIM service, and reality capture.

The AEC Delivery Conversation Has Changed | VBS at AIA 2026

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