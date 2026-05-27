New Human Study Points to Gut-Based Pathway for Blood Microplastic Reduction

Sifts is a science-forward wellness brand focused on daily environmental exposure support.

Sifts analyzes new pilot-controlled research suggesting gastrointestinal sequestration may become a key area of study in reducing internal microplastic burden.

Microplastics are an emerging biomarker with growing implications for human health.” — Dr. Nehal Mehta, MD, MSCE, FACC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sifts today published an analysis of a new pilot-controlled human study examining whether PCC-chitosan, a naturally derived dietary fiber, may be associated with lower circulating microplastic levels in healthy adults.The study, published in the Journal of Xenobiotics, followed 21 healthy adults and measured microplastic concentrations in blood before and after a 15-day intervention period. Eleven participants received 0.8 g/day of PCC-chitosan, while 10 matched controls received placebo. At baseline, microplastics were detected in every participant. After 15 days, the PCC-chitosan group showed a reported 26.3% mean reduction in circulating microplastic concentration, while the placebo group showed no significant change.The findings are early, but notable. For years, the public conversation around microplastics has focused primarily on avoidance: filter your water, reduce plastic packaging, avoid heating food in plastic and choose cleaner materials. But as microplastics continue to be detected in food, water, air and human biological samples, a new question is emerging: what happens after exposure occurs?“This study is important because it moves the conversation from exposure alone to post-exposure biology,” said Jacob Gilson, Founder of Sifts. “Avoidance still matters, but it does not fully match the reality of modern life. The more practical question is whether there are safe, evidence-informed ways to support the body’s normal handling of microplastic particles once exposure has already happened.”Researchers proposed that chitosan may work through gastrointestinal sequestration, a process in which the fiber forms networks in the digestive tract that can interact with microplastic particles and support their movement through normal digestive elimination pathways.Sifts’ analysis emphasizes that the study should be interpreted carefully. It was small and short in duration; microplastic measurement remains technically complex, and larger, independently replicated studies are needed.Still, the study adds to a growing body of research examining the digestive tract as a practical focus for microplastic science. A 2025 human stool study found that PCC-chitosan was associated with increased fecal excretion of several microplastic types after a standardized meal. A separate 2025 animal study published in Scientific Reports found that chitosan increased fecal excretion and reduced intestinal retention of polyethylene microplastics in rats.“Microplastics are an emerging biomarker with growing implications for human health,” said Dr. Nehal Mehta, MD, MSCE, FACC, Lead Clinical Advisor at Sifts.Sifts published its analysis as part of The Filtered Blog , the brand’s consumer education platform focused on microplastic exposure, emerging research and practical environmental wellness. The article breaks down the study design, key findings, limitations and what the research may mean for the broader shift from exposure avoidance to post-exposure support.“Sifts is not about panic or purity,” Gilson added. “It is about helping consumers understand a modern exposure issue clearly, without exaggerating what the science can say today.”The full analysis is available at Sifts.co.Study Note: The findings are preliminary and should not be interpreted as proof of guaranteed results for any product.About SiftsSifts is a science-forward consumer wellness brand focused on everyday microplastic exposure, digestive science and modern environmental health. The brand creates education, resources and daily wellness tools for consumers navigating the realities of environmental exposure in modern life.For more information, visit Sifts.co.*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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