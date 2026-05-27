Fraunhofer IPA certifies Montech's cleanroom belt conveyors

Cleanroom conveyor TB40R with a knife edge Cleanroom conveyor TB30R and TB40R

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology and Automation (IPA ) has tested three Montech belt conveyors for cleanroom use and certified them. These cleanroom belt conveyors meet the high requirements of ISO cleanroom classes 4 to 6 and offer companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and semiconductor industries custom-tailored solutions for their sensitive production processes.The Fraunhofer IPA is recognized worldwide for its precise, objective testing of cleanroom technology. Montech has tested and certified three models from its cleanroom belt conveyor series. The Fraunhofer TESTED DEVICEcertificate has been awarded to the TB30R with head drive for the cleanroom class ISO 4, the TB30R with center drive for ISO 5 and ISO 6, and the TB40R for ISO 4 and ISO 5.TESTED DEVICEcertificate – a quality seal for cleanroom processesThe certification confirms the suitability of these belt conveyors for demanding cleanroom applications and underscores their high quality. Companies that rely on these certified transport solutions not only benefit from guaranteed cleanroom suitability but also from the ability to optimize their production processes in the long term. In addition to the certified models, Montech offers other belt conveyor widths and lengths suitable for cleanroom use.Custom-tailored conveying solutions for cleanrooms Montech's cleanroom belt conveyors offer customized transport solutions for sensitive production environments. In addition to their suitability for cleanrooms, these belt conveyors are characterized by their modular design, which allows the systems to be flexibly adapted to different production requirements. If necessary, the belt conveyors can be extended or shortened easily without compromising their functionality.Versatile, flexible, and efficientThe certified models are ideally suited for use in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries and semiconductor manufacturing. They transport sensitive products such as catheters, microprocessors, and optical components safely and precisely without causing particulate discharge or contamination. This way, production companies not only increase their efficiency but also ensure that their products meet the highest purity and quality standards. The combination of flexibility, modular design, and internationally recognized certifications makes Montech a reliable partner for companies that have to comply with the highest standards in cleanroom technology.

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