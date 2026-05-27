Locator Launches Free File Finder for Knowledge Workers

Locator SmartLists — instantly see your most recent files by type across every connected location, with just a click.

New productivity app searches your computer and cloud drives in one fast search — privately, with no AI hype and no cost

File chaos is the most underappreciated productivity problem in modern work. Locator fixes it — one fast search across computer and cloud drives, without asking anyone to change how they store files.” — David Nelsen

CRANBERRY TWP., PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locator Corp today announced the public launch of Locator, a free file-finding application for Windows and Mac that searches a user’s computer and connected cloud drives simultaneously with one fast search. Most results appear in a second or two.Knowledge workers today manage files scattered across local drives, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint — often without a reliable way to find what they need quickly. Built-in search tools were designed for a simpler era and frequently fall short across multiple connected cloud locations. Locator was built to close that gap.Locator’s SmartLists feature allows users to instantly view their most recent documents, spreadsheets, presentations, images, or other specific file types — users typically know what kind of file they’re looking for — across every connected location with just one click. For users who do search, Locator’s filter system lets them narrow results by name, content, date, size, file type, folder, and location.“File chaos is one of the most universal and underappreciated productivity problems in modern work. People waste real time every day just looking for things they already have. Locator fixes that — one fast search, across your computer and cloud drives, without asking anyone to change how they work or where they store files.”— Dave Nelsen, Co-Founder, Locator CorpLocator was designed with privacy as a foundational principle. The application does not store copies of user files, does not serve advertising, and is free to use. Locator’s Terms of Use and privacy approach are published at LocatorLocator.com.Locator is available for free download at LocatorLocator.com/Downloads. Supported cloud locations include Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint, with more to come. Locator runs on Windows and Mac.About Locator CorpLocator Corp is co-founder Dave Nelsen’s third software company based in the Pittsburgh, PA area (home of Carnegie Mellon University, one of the top software schools in the world). His previous companies, CoManage Corp and TalkShoe.com, attracted more than $60M in venture financing and were successfully sold in 2005 and 2016, respectively. Dave’s newest company, Locator, builds practical productivity tools for knowledge workers who are not necessarily in love with technology. Locator is its flagship product. Learn more at LocatorLocator.com.

Locator SmartLists

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