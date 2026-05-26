SK Agrofood Tech Pvt Ltd Expands Packaging Operations to Support Growing Industry Demand

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Sk agrofood tech private limited Expands Advanced Flexible Packaging Solutions for India’s Fast-Growing Food Industry also hits the turnover 610 crores

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SK Agrofood Tech Private Limited Emerging as India’s Trusted Flexible Packaging Partner

SK Agrofood Tech Private limited, a rapidly growing leader in the flexible packaging industry, is redefining packaging standards with its advanced, high-quality, and sustainable packaging solutions for food, FMCG, agro, spices, snacks, frozen foods, and retail industries.

With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company specializes in manufacturing premium laminated pouches, printed rolls, stand-up zipper pouches, vacuum packaging, and customized flexible packaging solutions designed to enhance shelf appeal while preserving freshness and product integrity.

“Packaging today is more than protection — it is a brand’s first impression,” said a spokesperson from SK Agrofood Tech Pvt Ltd. “Our goal is to help brands stand out in competitive markets with packaging that combines performance, aesthetics, and sustainability.”

Backed by advanced manufacturing technology and a customer-focused approach, the company delivers packaging solutions tailored to diverse product categories including:

Snacks & Namkeen Packaging

Spices & Masala Packaging

Pulses & Dry Fruits Packaging

Tea & Coffee Packaging

Frozen Food Packaging

Oil & Atta Packaging

Pet Food Packaging

Custom Printed Pouches

As demand for sustainable and visually appealing packaging continues to rise, SK Agrofood Tech Pvt Ltd is focused on creating eco-conscious packaging innovations that reduce waste while maintaining superior product protection.

The company’s growing reputation for reliability, premium print quality, and timely delivery has made it a trusted packaging partner for emerging and established brands across India.

About SK Agrofood Tech Pvt Ltd

SK Agrofood Tech Pvt Ltd is an India-based flexible packaging manufacturer offering innovative and customized packaging solutions for food and consumer brands. The company is committed to delivering high-performance packaging that enhances brand visibility, extends shelf life, and supports sustainable business growth

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