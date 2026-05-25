Improving safety, supporting community: Temporary Hwy 5 Closure

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

Upcoming Road Closures

Highway 5 (Dundas Street East): Mill Street North to 1st Street, Waterdown (ward 15)

Date : June 1 to 5, 2026.

: June 1 to 5, 2026. Type of work: Cranes will be used to lift steel beams into place for the bridge construction

Cranes will be used to lift steel beams into place for the bridge construction Impact : The bridge will be closed to all through traffic

: The bridge will be closed to all through traffic Access : Local access will be maintained for homes and businesses. Full closure will be in effect at the bridge. No through traffic. Traffic will detour: Avonsyde Blvd., Parkside Dr., Hamilton St North.

: Local access will be maintained for homes and businesses. Full closure will be in effect at the bridge. No through traffic. Traffic will detour: Avonsyde Blvd., Parkside Dr., Hamilton St North. Project page: www.hamilton.ca/GrindstoneCreekBridgeReplacement

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting www.hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.

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