The David Glenn Band and Five-Time #1 Hit Maker Thom Shepherd Are Ready For Summer

David Glenn Band & #1 Hit Writer Thom Shepherd

Nashville’s songwriter and Texas country’s rising powerhouse for New Single “Friday Night Drunk” — a high-octane radio single built to own the summer of 2026.

NASHVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Thom Shepherd — the Nashville craftsman behind five number-one country hits and recordings by George Jones, Blake Shelton, and Montgomery Gentry — turns his attention to a Texas act, the industry takes notice. Shepherd brought his pen to the David Glenn Band, the hard-charging Texas outfit that has been steadily building one of the most devoted followings on the Lone Star circuit. The result of that collaboration arrives May 25, 2026: “Friday Night Drunk,” a sun-scorched, wide-open anthem generating serious buzz ahead of its Texas radio debut.“When a songwriter like Thom Shepherd’s track record brings his pen to your session, you know you’ve got something special.”Shepherd’s resumé speaks for itself. His pen gave Craig Morgan the enduring road anthem “Redneck Yacht Club” and delivered the haunting “Riding with Private Malone” — a song that stopped country radio in its tracks. On the Texas side of the ledger, his writing credits include Josh Abbott Band and Pat Green’s “My Texas” and Kyle Park’s “The Night Is Young,” both of which climbed to the top of the Texas charts. With more than 100 recorded songs to his name — including cuts by Cody Johnson, Kevin Fowler, and Easton Corbin — Shepherd brings a rare combination of commercial instinct and authentic storytelling to everything he touches.For the David Glenn Band, the collaboration represents a defining step in a career trajectory that has been pointing upward for years. The band built its reputation on a string of fan-favorite releases — “Day After Day,” “Talk About Love,” “Old Dirt Roads,” and “God Bless Everyone” — that showcase a sound equal parts classic Texas storytelling and full-throttle live-show energy. “Friday Night Drunk” channels that same DNA into a track engineered for radio: immediate, irresistible, fun and impossible to turn off.The single is released through Blues Highway Records and distributed by The Orchard, a division of Sony Music — a partnership that signals serious commercial intent and puts “Friday Night Drunk” squarely on the radar of programmers from Lubbock to Nashville. With summer festival season ramping up and Texas country at a commercial peak, the timing could not be sharper. Radio Release May 25th 2026 Streaming Platforms on June 2nd 2026ABOUT THE DAVID GLENN BANDThe David Glenn Band is a Texas country act known for blending traditional songwriting with high-energy performance. Based in Texas, the band has opened for major artists across the region and cultivated a loyal following through relentless touring with longtime friend and drummer Bubba Alvarez with a growing catalog of original recordings. With new music slated for release throughout 2026, the band continues to honor the deep roots of Texas country while pushing the genre forward.ABOUT THOM SHEPHERDThom Shepherd is a Nashville-based songwriter and veteran of Music Row with five number-one country hits, including “Redneck Yacht Club” (Craig Morgan), “Riding with Private Malone” (David Ball), and “My Texas” (Josh Abbott Band & Pat Green). His songs have been recorded by more than 100 artists, among them Blake Shelton, George Jones, Cody Johnson, Kevin Fowler, Easton Corbin, Montgomery Gentry, and Gary P. Nunn. He is associated with two Grammy-nominated recordings and is a recipient of the CMA of Texas Songwriter of the Year award. https://www.thomshepherd.com/ PRESS INQUIRIES & BOOKINGSRiver Creek Group — Artist Managementrock.alan@rivercreekgroup.comrock.alan@davidglennband.comdavidglennband.comBlues Highway Records · Distributed by The Orchard / Sony Music

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