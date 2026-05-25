Wytrwal Industries Celebrates Memorial Day

Wytrwal Industries

Veteran owned defense contractor completes participation at SOF Week in Tampa

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company , LLC (“Wytrwal”) a leading international consulting firm and government contractor focused on finance, economics, and analytics in the global emerging markets honors and supports the service and the ultimate sacrifice of America’s Warriors during this Memorial Day Holiday.“Citizens of the United States of America are blessed with freedoms and rights under the greatest system of governance, a representative democracy, thanks to the service provided by members of its armed forces. We appreciate the service and the sacrifice of military personnel who perished in performing their duties for the nation in peacetime and in combat,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“ SOCOM ”), and the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal Industries.Mr. Luzine made these comments while attending the Special Operations Forces Week (“SOF Week”) in Tampa, Florida last week – an annual industry and investment networking conference jointly sponsored by SOCOM and the Global SOF Foundation “America is blessed with magnificent people from all of the states across the nation that signed up, suited up, took up arms, deployed, and sacrificed their lives to support and defend the United States of America. They are a special breed. We applaud their service, and we pray for their souls,” he added.God bless all of those that made the ultimate sacrifice in uniform. May they rest in peace.

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